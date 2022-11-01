Although off to a slightly rocky start, the Rossville Bulldawgs have come on strong during the latter part of the season and are on course to defend their 2A state title after a Friday night 57-6 pounding of Minneapolis.
The Dawgs started with a 9-0 first quarter lead over Minneapolis, thanks to a Camden Horak to Braiden Hensley 14-yard pass play and Cedric Leistenschneider kick. Horak’s pressure led to an intentional grounding safety for the remaining two points.
Rossville drove in 28 more points in the second period on a pair of Hensley rushes – one for nine yards, one for 44; a three-yard Tayson Horak rush and a 33-yard pass play from Camden Horak to Aryon Klesath. Leistenschneider tapped in four kicks and the Dawgs enjoyed a 37-0 halftime lead.
In the third period, the Dawgs scored 20 more points, but also allowed Minneapolis’ only touchdown. Rossville added points with a 30-yard Camden Horak to Klesath pass, a 12-yard rush from Tayson Horak and a three-yarder from Camden Horak. Leistenschneider was 2-3 on extra points, putting the third quarter tally at 57-6.
That score held, as neither team posted points in the final period.
The Dawgs, now at 5-4, will take on Nemaha Central (9-0) in the Regional game at Seneca. Kickoff is 7 p.m. If Rossville wins, they will take on either Osage City (8-1) or Humbolt (7-2) in the Nov. 11 Sectional.