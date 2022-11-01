Although off to a slightly rocky start, the Rossville Bulldawgs have come on strong during the latter part of the season and are on course to defend their 2A state title after a Friday night 57-6 pounding of Minneapolis.

The Dawgs started with a 9-0 first quarter lead over Minneapolis, thanks to a Camden Horak to Braiden Hensley 14-yard pass play and Cedric Leistenschneider kick. Horak’s pressure led to an intentional grounding safety for the remaining two points.