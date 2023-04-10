featured Cowboys can’t wrangle Mustangs in mid-week match-up Cale Prater The Times Beth Day Author email Apr 10, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Reese Grady takes a swing for the Mustangs while they are on the road at Abilene. Courtesy Photo Misty Vinduska Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock Creek took to the road last Tuesday for a two-game shoot-out against the AbileneCowboys.The Mustangs came off the bus swinging in game one, crushing Abilene 24-8.The second game was a little closer, with Rock Creek shutting down the Cowboys 11-5.In the opener, Rock Creek scored early and often, knocking in multiple runs in everyinning, including six runs in the fourth and seven in the sixth. The Mustangs edged out Abileneon hits 13-11, but Abilene’s eight errors accounted for much of the Mustang offense.JT Ross led the way at the plate for Rock Creek, going four-for-six, including twodoubles, five RBI’s and a run scored. Logan Sturdy was two-for-three, with a double, two RBIsand two runs scored. Daegan Vinduska notched two hits with a double, Ryker Zoeller had adouble, and Ethan Burgess and Trae Haub contributed hits.Brandon Krainbill picked up the win on the mound, giving up three runs on five hits overthree innings. Mack Lee and Logan Sturdy pitched the remaining innings.In the night cap, Rock Creek opened up an early lead, but found themselves trailing afterthree innings, 5-2. By the final inning, they had knotted the score at five. Then, a big six runseventh clinched the deal for the Mustangs to win 11-5.Ross had another big game, picking up three hits including a double and batting in one.Burgess had a pair of hits, Sturdy got a two RBI double, and Drew Becker and Dalton Whitwortheach had a couple of hits.Winning pitcher Kade Welfringer put in two innings of work, allowing no runs on onehit. Ryker Zoeller pitched four innings in the contest, giving up five runs on nine hits.Whitworth also pitched an inning.Rock Creek remains unbeaten on the season, as they move into league play next week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today