The St. Marys boys basketball team traveled to The Rock on Tuesday, December 13, to take on cross-county league foe Rock Creek.
The Mustangs, much improved from a year ago and under the leadership of their new head coach Justin Smith, had a big fourth quarter against the Bears, but couldn’t cover the gap as St. Marys came away with the win: 44-41.
The Bears got off to a strong start, outscoring the Mustangs in the first two periods on the way to a 24-18 halftime lead. They built on to that lead after the break and took an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Rock Creek came out firing in the final frame, scoring 19 points—more than their entire first half output—but weren’t able to dig out of the hole they’d dug.
“We really struggled scoring the ball,” Smith said of Rock Creek’s performance. “I thought we showed some good effort in the fourth quarter after being down by 13 to get it back to a two-point game and having a chance to win. But going forward we have to find a way to score.”
Bear head coach Will Spradling was pleased with his team’s effort, particularly since many of them joined the team late due to the extended season of the state champion football program.
“I thought we had our best defensive performance of the season,” Spradling said. “We’ve got a great core of Seniors but outside of that we are very young and still learning, especially considering our limited practices. I was very proud of our guys for stepping up and making plays when they needed to to win. We are still working on getting in basketball shape and I think that will help us make shots down the stretch.”
Sophomore Brady Hurla led the Bears in scoring with 11, followed by nine from Keller Hurla. Kason Gomez added seven, Zach Sommers and Howie Rezac each had six, and J Reiter finished with five.
Scoring for the Mustangs was led by Daegan Vinduska who had 11, Ethan Burgess and Coley Burgess each added seven, and Brady Schneider finished with six. Ryker Zoeller, Dalton Whitworth, David Wilkinson, and Logan Sturdy also contributed points in the game.
The win was the Bear’s second in a row, but a loss Friday night vs. Silver Lake moves their season record to 2-3. Rock Creek sits at 3-2 after picking up a win Friday night vs. Wabaunsee.
Both teams will enjoy Winter Break before returning to action on Jan. 3, when Rock Creek travels to Riley County (2-2), and St. Marys will take the short drive down Highway 24 to meet the Wamego Red Raiders (4-1).