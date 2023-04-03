The St. Marys Bears, along with about half of the Wamego Raiders, ran Friday at the 2023 Weishaar Miller Memorial Chapman Invitational.
The remainder of the Wamego team competed at Lawrence.
The St. Marys boys were third and the girls fourth. Wamego’s girls and boys both placed sixth.
Sarah Springer and Andrew Hildebrand both took individual gold in the discus for Wamego. St. Marys’ Josh Deiter won gold in the shot put along with silvers in discus and javelin.
Individual Results St. Marys Girls
• 100m – Jolenna Wingerter, 2nd, 13.9; Guin McCann, 8th, 14.76; Isabel Hurla, 12th, 15.11; Addi Rabe, 28th, 17.11.
• 100m H – Halle Kincaid, 3rd, 20.26.
• 300 IH – Sarah Lett, 4th, 56.79; Kincaid, 5th, 58.65.
• Discus – Claire Foster, 7th, 74’8”; Faith Dern, 17th, 55’10”.
• High Jump – Lett, 3rd, 4’10”; Kylie Rippe, 8th, 4’2”.
• Javelin – C. Foster, 9th, 64’6”; Senya Diop, 10th, 63’11”; Rippe, 11th, 60”10”; Elizabeth Trausch, 13th, 58’.5”; Dern, 15th, 43’1”.
• Long Jump – Wingerter, 3rd, 5’3”; Hayden Heim, 4th, 14’10”; Diop, 7th, 13’8.75”; Brenna Brees, 8th, 13’6.75”; Rabe, 15th, 11’11”.
• Shot Put – C. Foster, 6th, 27’8.5”.
• Triple Jump – Heim, 2nd, 32’2”; Brees, 6th, 29’8.5”; Hurla, 10th, 28’3”; Rabe, 11th, 26’4”.
• 4x400m – 1st, 4:18.35.
• 4x100m – 2nd, 52.64.
Individual Results St. Marys Boys
• 100m – Korleone Holz, 2nd, 12.43; Mekhi Ketter, 17th, 12.23; Brenden Griffin, 19th, 13.85.
• 200m – Brayden Reiners, 22nd, 28.08.
• 300m IH – Shane Herrington, 2nd, 49.32.
• 400m – Coleton DeLong, 13th, 1:06.34.
• 800m – Peyton Poppelreiter, 15th, 2:33.88.
• 1600m – Tug Wilson, 7th, 5.17.7; Isaac Gonzalez, 13th, 5:44.85; Josh Henderson, 17th, 6:13.61; Layne DeLong, 19th, 6:38.09; Eric Passilas-Potts, 20th, 6:41.33.
• Discus – Deiter, 2nd, 129’3”; Jake Fields, 9th, 103’7.5”; Cyprian Jackson, 14th, 90’.5”; Brayden Hager, 16th, 85’6”; Quentin Fordham, 23rd, 67’10.5”.
• High Jump – Zach Sommars, 5th, 5’6”; Poppelreiter, 14th, 4’2”.
• Javelin – Deiter, 2nd, 142’4”; Jackson, 4th, 127’1”; Hager, 11th, 105’9”; Zach Bush, 12th, 104’10”; Griffin, 16th, 99’1”.
• Long Jump – Holz, 5th, 17’10.5”; Ketter, 8th, 17’.75”; Reiners, 16th, 15’8”.
• Pole Vault – L. DeLong, 8th, 8’6”.
• Shot Put – Deiter, 1st, 49’.5”; Benedict McCarthy, 8th, 32’2.5”; Bush, 15th, 32’10”; Fields, 19th, 31’6”; Hager, 20th, 31’4”.
• Triple Jump – Sommars, 4th, 36’10”; Abram Huaracha, 6th, 34’5”; Reiners, 8th, 33’6.25”; Reiners, 8th, 33’6.25; Kanon Vansickle, 10th, 32’6.25”.
• 4x100m – 3rd, 47.14.
• 4x800m – 3rd, 9:55.07.
• 4x400m – 3rd, 3:45.11.
Individual Results Wamego Girls
• 100m – Miranda Dinger, 21st, 15.59; Dallas Frazier-Brown, 25th, 16.55; Cyudney Blume, 25th, 16.55; Jayda Smith, 27th, 16.7; Ella Goodman, 30th, 17.64.
• 200m – Smith, 9th, 32.94; Goodman, 14th, 34.82.
• 800m – Sophia Hellman, 9th, 3:05.51.
• Discus – Sara Springer, 1st, 95’3”; Nora Bosse, 11th, 66’10”; Nautami Neidfeldt, 13th, 64’3”; Ava Peterson, 16th, 59’6”; Jaci Brown, 21st, 49’6”.
• Javelin – Alexa Fulmer, 5th, 72’1”; Brown, 8th, 65’1”; Bosse, 12th, 59’3”; Kyra Gran, 14th, 48’10”.
• Long Jump – Smith, 10th, 12’5.75”.
• Pole Vault – Hellman, 9th, 6’6”; Frazier-Brown, 13th, 5’6”; Blume, 13th, 5’6”.
• Shot Put – Springer, 4th, 29’10.5”; Fulmer, 8th, 26’4”; Grant, 9th, 25’9”; Peterson, 17th, 22’10.5”; Neidfeldt, 18th, 21’6”.
• Triple Jump – Dinger, 7th, 28’4”.
Individual Results Wamego Boys
• 100m – Jukka Roth, 11th, 12.95; Joshua Pugh, 18th, 13.61; Michael Murphy, 24th, 14.57; Andrew Couchman, 26th, 14.71; Justin Booth, 27th, 14.77.
• 200m – Roth, 8th, 25.98; Pugh, 15th, 27.06; Murphy, 17th, 27.3; Booth, 23rd, 28.13; Couchman, 24th, 28.22.
• 300 IH – Cody Reeves, 5th, 50.98; Layton Burgess, 10th, 1:01.03.
• 400m – Ethan Ibendahl, 6th, 59.08; Joey Doza, 11th, 1:03.03.
• 800m – Luke Ault, 7th, 2:31.03; Boden Fultz, 11th, 2:32.28; Tasen Nickel, 19th, 2:40.87; Owen Neely, 19th, 2:45.04.
• 1600m – Isaac Ibendahl, 5th, 5:10.30; James Bearman, 8th, 5:25.05; Ault, 12th, 5:44.45; Nickel, 15th, 5:51.13; Neeley, 16th, 6:12.87.
• 3200m – I. Iendahl, 5th, 11:35.04; Bearman, 6th, 11:36.22.
• Discus – Andrew Hildebrand, 1st, 130’7.5”; Jackson Ziegler, 5th, 111’2”; Joshua Flanigan, 7th, 107’11”; Ariston Gamino, 11th, 95’1”; Carter McCune, 20th, 76’7”.
• Javelin – Ziegler, 7th, 119’5”; Hildebrand, 15th, 100’7”; McCune, 23rd, 69’1”.
• Pole Vault – Dagan Fultz, Joey Doza, Boden Fultz, tie, 8th, 8’6”.
• Shot Put – Hildebrand, 3rd, 44’7”; Ziegler, 5th, 40’5.5”; Flanigan, 7th, 36’7”; Gamino, 9th, 35’1.5”; Eugeno Carlone Dami, 18th, 31’7”.
• 4x100m Relay – 6th, 48.87.
• 4x400m Relay – 6th, 4:08.32.
Team Results
• Girls – Chapman, 1st, 183.5; Abilene, 2nd, 127; Clay Center, 3rd, 93.5; St. Marys, 4th, 64; Royal Valley, 5th, 42; Wamego, 6th, 16; Council grove, 7th, 5.
• Boys – Chapman, 1st, 215; Abilene, 2nd, 131; St. Marys, 3rd, 73; Clay Center, 4th, 49; Royal Valley, 5th, 37; Wamego, 6th, 30; Council Grove, 7th, 19.