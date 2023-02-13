The Lady Bears hosted Rock Creek Friday night to celebrate Winter Homecoming, shocking the Mustangs who came in ranked in the top ten in 4A.
Unintimidated by the Mustang’s ranking and 13-3 record, St. Marys was strong from the beginning, building to a 20-13 lead by halftime. An even stronger second half led the Lady Bears to a 43-28 upset over Rock Creek at the final buzzer.
The outcome was a near reversal of the initial meeting between the two teams from December, when the Mustangs took the 40-29 victory.
“I felt our girls came out and played really well, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” Bears head coach Dorian Sills-Berry said of the win. “There was good energy and lots of communication happening out on the floor. We were able to get to a lot of loose balls and long rebounds which is something that challenged us on Tuesday (vs. Centralia) so I was happy with our response. We have seen a lot of zone this year and our girls are getting more and more comfortable playing against it. We had some good ball movement early and had some outside shots fall. We have played some high-quality opponents and have competed well in those games, and tonight we were able to put together four quarters of basketball against a really good Rock Creek girls team that is always well coached.”
“Offensively we struggled with continuity, ball and body movement, and to make open shots,” Rock Creek head coach Adam Plummer said of his team’s performance. “Defensively, we played well enough to win the game, as we had St. Marys in the low 30s before we started fouling and trapping. However, we haven't found a way to consistently score in the paint, so when our 3-point shots don't fall, we score in the 20's. We hope to get our leading scorer (Becca Conrow) back this week.”
With the win, St. Marys move to 6-10 on the season. Rock Creek drops to 13-4. Both teams wrap up their regular season schedules next week, while they prepare for the post-season.
Box Score
RC: 5-8-10-5 -- 28
SM: 12-8-12-11 -- 43
Scoring for St. Marys – Hope Garland, 4; Catherine Moylan, 12; Maizie Kent, 1; Hayden Heim, 18; Isabel Hurla, 8.
Scoring for Rock Creek --Brynn McFall, 3; Claire Matzke, 14; Kya Klingberg, Hadley Rempe, 2 each; Kinley Ebert, 7.