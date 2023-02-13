The Lady Bears hosted Rock Creek Friday night to celebrate Winter Homecoming, shocking the Mustangs who came in ranked in the top ten in 4A.

Unintimidated by the Mustang’s ranking and 13-3 record, St. Marys was strong from the beginning, building to a 20-13 lead by halftime. An even stronger second half led the Lady Bears to a 43-28 upset over Rock Creek at the final buzzer.