MANHATTAN, March 9 – Both the St. Marys boys and girls basketball teams were eliminated in the first round of the 2A State Basketball Championships, held this week at Bramlage Coliseum.The sixth seeded boys bowed out in last night's night cap game, falling to Moundridge (3, 20-3), 63-31.The eighth seeded girls met the number one team, St. Mary's Colgan (22-0) in the early match-up this afternoon, falling 52-38.Watch for full coverage in the March 16 edition of The Times. Beth Day Mar 9, 2023