Bears fight on to Sectionals Beth Day The Times Nov 7, 2022 The St. Marys Bears blanked Troy 26-0 Friday night to continue the road to the 1A State Championships.St. Marys posted a TD per quarter, with a two-point conversion in the fourth for the Bears' 26 points on the game.Keller Hurla tallied three of those touchdowns with two one-yard pushes and a six yard scamper. He also ran in the conversion. The fourth TD came from a James Rezac six-yard run.The Bears, now 8-2 on the season, will meet St. Mary's Colgan (9-1) in the sectional game Friday night in Pittsburg. Kickoff is 7 p.m.