In his third year at the helm of the St. Marys football team, head coach Kyle Schenk has his Bears in position to take home their first state title in recent memory.
After a 3-6 season in 2020, and finishing 5-4 last year, Schenk’s Bears currently sit at 10-2 as they prepare to head for Hays this weekend to play for the State Championship.
The Bears punched their ticket to the title game Friday night as they cruised past Centralia in the semi-final game, 46-16.
Leading the charge against the Panther’s was St. Marys senior quarterback, Keller Hurla, who had a big night both through the air and on the ground. After holding the Panthers to a three-and-out on their opening drive, Hurla marched the offense down the field, completing a 27-yard pass to fellow senior Abe Huaracha, and capping the drive off with a nine-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion to go up 8-0 halfway through the first quarter.
On its next possession, Centralia looked to be in trouble after a face-mask penalty backed them up deep in its own territory. However, the Panthers responded with an impressive drive, ending with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Maveryk Becker to tie the game at eight each.
St. Marys started to pull away after that, scoring twice more before half-time on a 64-yard scamper by Hurla, and a 15-yard run by James Rezac. Heading into the break, St. Marys was doubled up on the Panthers, 32-16.
It was all Bears in the second half, as they held Centralia scoreless in the last two frames while extending their lead by 14.
Hurla busted a 36-yard touchdown run to start the half but failed to convert the additional two-points. After holding Centralia to another three-and-out, the Bears threatened but were stifled by a costly holding call, turning the ball over on downs.
It was the Bear defense essentially iced the game in the fourth quarter, when Michael Gallegos came up with an interception to end a Panther drive.
Rezac scored the final touchdown of the game for St. Marys, when he broke a tackle on a would-be three-yard run and turned it into a 38-yard touchdown.
“Centralia is a strong team with great coaches and community,” Schenk said after the win. “We knew it was going to be an important week of practice. I feel like we executed well and were able to raise our physicality to match theirs.”
After making the drop from 2A to 1A this season, St. Marys has built to a 10-2 record, and find themselves set to take on Inman in the state title game this Saturday. The Bears opened the season with a win over two-time defending 2A state champion Rossville before dropping two in a row to 3A quarterfinalist Rock Creek and 2A Silver Lake. Since then, the Bears have won eight-in-a-row, scoring at least 25 in all eight games, and scoring over 50 in four of them. St. Marys’ closest game during its streak was last week’s 36-12 quarterfinal victory over St. Mary’s-Colgan.
Hurla has been a significant force in the Bear’s success. Heading into the semi-final game, he had thrown for 2,096 yards and 24 TDs, and rushed for 960 yards and 18 TDs.
Versus Centralia, Hurla rushed for over 200 yards and threw for over 100.
“Keller had a terrific game,” Schenk said, “but he couldn’t have done it without great blocking from the offensive line and playmaking from the skill position. Huaracha had a strong performance and Rezac ran hard for several strong runs.”
Centralia came into the game with a perfect 11-0 record and the top ranking in 1A. They reached the semi-finals with a narrow 8-7 win over two-time defending state champion Olpe.
Centralia and St. Marys have met in the state semifinals before. That match-up came in 2009 when the Panthers got the win on their way to their first-ever state championship. That was the last time St. Marys reached the semi-final game until this season. Centralia, on the other hand, won state titles in 2011, 2013 and 2019.
St. Marys squares off against Inman in the final game this Saturday. Inman (11-1) reached the title game with a win last week over Smith Center, 28-6.
Kickoff is 1 p.m. at the Fort Hays State University Lewis Field. Ticket prices are $10 for all spectators and gates open at 11 a.m.
“The senior leadership has been fantastic this season,” Schenk concluded. “We are looking forward to spending another week working hard together as a team.”