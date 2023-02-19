Several area 3-2-1A wrestlers qualified for the state tournament as a result of their placements Saturday at the Sabetha regional.
Abe Huaracha, 190, St. Marys, and Barrett Lietz, 215, Rossville, earned regional championships in their respective weight groups.
Also qualifying for state were: Landon Koelling, 3rd, 132, Onaga; Aryon Klesath, 3rd, 138, Rossville; Tug Wilson, 2nd, 144, St. Marys; Paxton Willett, 2nd, 157, Rossville; Alex Beggs, 3rd, 175, Wabaunsee; Jacob Carver, 2nd, 285, Rossville; and Tatum Lara, 4th, 285, Onaga.
The qualifiers will make their run for a state title starting Friday at the Class 3-1A State Tournament held at the Fort Hays State University Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays.
Team Results
Sabetha (SAB), 1st, 259; Atchison Co. (AC), 2nd, 212; Nemaha Central (NC), 3rd, 141.5; Silver Lake (SL), 4th, 105; Rossville (ROS), 5th, 90; Burlingame (BUR), 6th, 69; St. Marys (SM), 7th, 57; Osage City (OC), 9th, 39; West Franklin (WF), 9th, 38.5; Maur Hill (MH), 10th, 36; Wabaunsee (WAB), 11th, 35; Humboldt (HU), Onaga (ONA), tie, 12th, 31; Pleasant Ridge (PR), 14th, 27; Oskaloosa (OSK), 15th, 24; Central Heights (CH), 16th, 20; Riverside (RIV), 17th, 19; Centralia (CEN), 18th, 9; Cair Paravel (CP), 19th, 7; Horton (HOR), 20th, 2; Mission Valley (MV), Doniphan West (DW), McClouth (MCL), Troy (TROY), tie 21st, 0.
Onaga Results
• 126 – Wyatt Boggs. Pinned by Justin Failer, SM; bye; pinned by Zach Kibbe, SAB.
• 132 – Landon Koelling, 3rd, state qualifer. Bye; pinned John Siess, NC; lost to Max Bottorff, AC, 11-0; pinned Mason Broce, ROS, John Siess, NC.
• 138 – Wyatt Pennington. Bye; pinned by Austin Smith, AC, Sebastien Randall, NC.
• 190 – Brayden Poell. Pinned by Brody Drogemeier, WAB; bye; pinned by Nick Thompson, CEN.
• 285 – Tatum Lara, 4th, state qualifier. Bye; pinned Gavin Ericson, OC; pinned by Joshua Grimm, SAB; pinned Tyler McRae, AC; pinned by Holden Bass, NC.
Rossville Results
• 106 – Gabe Fund. Pinned by Preston Williams, RIV; bye; pinned by Scotty Leandro, BUR.
• 113 – Brady Miller. Pinned by Logan Courtios, BUR, Curt Shannon, HUM.
• 132 – Mason Broce. Bye; lost to Cody Hewins, RIV, SV-1 10-12; pinned Hayden Hoffman, DW, Josiah Smith, OC; pinned by Landon Koelling, ONA.
• 138 – Aryon Klesath, 3rd, state qualifier. Pinned Easton Seiler, PR, Eli Moon, BUR; pinned by Austin Smith, AC; pinned Jack Moore, MH; defeated Brady Cook, SL, 3-1.
• 150 – Krew Lacock. Pinned by Luke Peltzer, MH; bye; defeated Josh Foster, WF, SV-1 8-6; pinned by Drystan Long, OC.
• 157 – Paxton Willett, 2nd, state qualifier. Pinned Grant Spreer, SL, Colton Lowe AC; pinned by Jonathan Renyer, SAB.
• 165 – Ethan Thompson. Pinned by Cole Mathes, HUM; bye; pinned by Aiden Lovelady, SL.
• 175 – Braiden Hensley. Pinned by Carter Page, AC; bye; pinned by Zach Bush, SM.
• 190 – John McGrath. Pinned by Cooper Burns, BUR; bye; pinned by carter Robert, SL.
• 215 – Barrett Lietz, 1st, state qualifier. Pinned Carlos Jasso-Vargas, OC, DJ Hund, PR, Vincent Webb, AC; defeated Colsen Perry, OSK, 6-1.
• 285 – Jacob Carver, 2nd, state qualifier. Bye; pinned Darren Yantz, MH, Holden Bass, NC; lost to Joshua Grimm, SAB, 3-2.
St. Marys Results
• 126 – Justin Failer. Pinned Wyatt Boggs, ONA; pinned by Jayden Waterer, SL, Luis Lambrecht, NC.
• 144 – Tug Wilson, 2nd, state qualifier. Bye; pinned Preston Warbritton, OSK, Calvin Noonan, BUR; lost to Cole Hinton, SAB, SV-1 3-1.
• 175 – Zach Bush. Defeated Noah Carlson, OC, 12-2; pinned by Josh Herrmann, SAB; pinned Braiden Hensley, ROS; pinned by Seth Meyer, NC.
• 190 – Abe Huaracha, 1st, state qualifier. Bye; pinned Cooper Burns, BUR; Conner Smiiers, AC; Jacob Kuenzi, SAB.
• 215 – Ben McCarthy. Bye; pinned by Dalton Rokey; pinned Carlos Jasso-Vargas, OC; pinned by Duke Smith, WF.
• 285 – Brandon Brownell. Bye; pinned by Joshua Grimm, SAB; bye; pinned by Gavin Ericson, OC.
Wabaunsee Results
• 120 – Weston Johnson. Bye; pinned Lucas Menold, SAB; lost to Garret Holmes, SL, 8-6, Lucas Holthaus, NC, 2-0.
• 126 – Victor Buchanon. Pinned by Adler Koontz, AC, Luis Lambrecht, NC.
• 132 – Calvin Magette. Pinned Parker Gillen, SL; pinned by Max Bottorff, AC; defeated Andy Lanter, PR, 8-7; pinned by John Siess, NC.
• 165 – Jakey Havenstein. Pinned by Brayden Meredith, SAB; bye; pinned by John McEvoy, PR.
• 175 – Alex Beggs, 3rd, state qualifier. Bye; pinned Xavier Buhrman, HOR; pinned by Carter Page, AC; pinned Seth Meyer, NC; defeated Trenton Rollenhagen, SL.
• 190 – Brody Droegemeier. Pinned Brayden Poell, ONA; pinned by Jacob Kuenzi, SAB; pinned Cole Lyons, NC; pinned by Carter Robert, SL.