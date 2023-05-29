Six area schools sent competitors last weekend to the All-Class State Track Meet at Wichita State University – and those competitors brought home a lot of hardware.

The medal haul was led by the Wamego Red Raiders who earned a total of 16 medals, with the boys placing third as a team to add a plaque to their hoard. The girls were sixth overall. Additionally, the Wamego boys picked up a 4x800m gold for the second year in a row.