Six area schools sent competitors last weekend to the All-Class State Track Meet at Wichita State University – and those competitors brought home a lot of hardware.
The medal haul was led by the Wamego Red Raiders who earned a total of 16 medals, with the boys placing third as a team to add a plaque to their hoard. The girls were sixth overall. Additionally, the Wamego boys picked up a 4x800m gold for the second year in a row.
This year's squad was Mason Herzog, Harrison Cutting, Brady Stegman, and Emery Wolfe.
Stegman and Wolfe were returners from last year's top team. Wolfe, a senior, noted, “We didn't run our best time, but we still got the win, so we're happy (with it).”
For fellow senior, Mason Herzog, it was his first season on the 4x800m.
“I learned a lot,” he said. “To win at state with your best friends makes the victory a little sweeter. I go to practice every day with these guys, we work very hard every today and to see it pay off at state – our senior year, our last track meet – it's a lot of fun. I'm very grateful for the opportunity I had, and I'll never forget it.”
The Raiders also grabbed a handful of silver medals – Jon Cutting, 400m, Harrison Cutting, 800m, the boys 4x400 relay team (Herzog, H. Cutting, Wolfe, J. Cutting), Isabella Wilber, 200m, and the girls 4x800m relay team (Sariah Pittenger-Reed, Skylar Schoenbeck, Grace Morenz, Liz Adams).
For Morenz, that silver topped off her senior year. “It was great,” she said. “I got the hand-off I wanted and there's nothing better than to go out that way in your senior year.”
On the opposite side of the age bracket, Adams, a freshman, was also thrilled. “I think this group of girls has worked very hard this year,” she said. “Getting second at state, as a freshman, is a very big deal.” But, as fellow frosh Skylar Schoenbeck said, “We'll be back next year and do better.”
In addition to the gold and silver medals, many other Raiders pulled in hardware which means they finished in the top eight of their event.
Overall, this team of Raiders was a very special group. Since competition started in April, they have been consistently breaking school records and improving personal times. Wilbur even did it at state, setting the final school record of the season in the 400m prelims. Overall, the group qualified in 19 state events.
“It was an extremely memorable season,” said WHS Head Coach Steve Fritz. “It was obviously very successful, a lot of records were broken. But beyond that was the character of the kids and the team atmosphere. All of that combined.
“The guys got third at state,” he continued, “the girls sixth. That's fantastic, since we only had seven girls compete.”
Fritz said he's coached a long time. “I don't know if there will every be another season like it,” he said. “This doesn't come around very often, if ever. It's the totality of everything for me. I hope the kids appreciate it, I know I appreciate it. I've been super blessed to have been a coach to these kids and it's been an unforgettable season.”
Rock Creek
Although they only took a small contingent of competitors, the Rock Creek Mustangs also fared well at state earning a gold and silver medal. Ayla Klingenberg tied for first in the high jump while Yanci Spiller grabbed silver in the triple jump.
Rossville
Lady Dawg Amelia Foster picked up two medals for Rossville, including a sixth place finish in the 800m – with just one shoe.
St. Marys
The Bears earned a pair of silver medals at state. The girls 4x100m relay team of Seyna Diop, Jolenna Wingerter, Guin McCann, and Hope Garland grabbed one, while Josh Deiter, who had qualified in all three throwing events, had a silver medal shot put performance.
Wabaunsee
Sophomore Payton Wurtz led the Wabaunsee effort, bring home four state medals, which ties her with Lauren Schutter for the most state medals won. She picked up three silvers – 400m, 1600m, and 3200m, and one bronze, 800m.
Individual Results
Onaga Girls
• Triple Jump – Lillie Weiser, 10th, 34'1.25”.
• Pole Vault – Weiser, 9th, 9'.
• Shot Put – Fordham, 12th, 34'1”.
Rock Creek Girls
• 1600m – Kyra Nippert, 11th, 5:49.81.
• 4x400m – Ambree Portelli, Kya Klingenberg, Nippert, Ayla Klingenberg, 4th, 4:13.52.
• High Jump – A Klingenberg, T-1st, 5'2”; Portelli, 7th, 4'10”.
Rock Creek Boys
• 300m H – Jose Prado, 10th (prelim), 43.04.
• Pole Vault – Trevor Christensen, 7th, 12'6”.
• Triple Jump – Yanci Spiller, 2nd, 44'4.5”.
Rossville Girls
• 400m – Amelia Foster, 8th, 1:01.37.
• 800m – Foster, 6th, 2:24.53.
St. Marys Girls
• 100m – Hope Garland, 4th, 12.76; Jolenna Wingerter, 7th, 12.82.
• 4x100m – Seyna Diop, Wingerter, Guin McCann, Garland, 2nd, 51.1.
• 4x400m – Hayden Heim, McCann, Garland, Wingerter, 3rd, 4:11.52.
• Long Jump – Wingerter, 16th, 14'8.75”.
• High Jump – Sarah Lett, T-8th, 4'10”.
• Triple Jump – Heim, 12th, 32'8.25”.
St. Marys Boys
• 4x100m – Keller Hurla, Cyprian Jackson, Korleone Holz, Mekhi Ketter, 15th (prelim), 46.14.
• High Jump – Zach Sommars, 11th, 5'8”.
• Long Jump – Hurla, 8th, 19'9.5”.
• Pole Vault – Layne DeLong, T-7th, 11'6”.
• Discus – Josh Deiter, 4th, 144'9”.
• Shot Put – Deiter, 2nd, 52'4.75”.
• Javelin – Deiter, 9th, 160'9”.
Wabaunsee Girls
• 400m – Peyton Wurtz, 2nd, 59.69.
• 800m – Wurtz, 3rd, 2.22.36.
• 1600m – Wurtz, 2nd, 5.17.53.
• 3200m – Wurtz, 2nd, 11.33.29; Rebekah Stuhlsatz, 10th, 13.37.45.
• 4x400m – Baylie Tharman, Sophia Castillo, Stuhlsatz, Alexus Ford, 14th (prelim), 4:27.92.
• Triple Jump – Sienna Jones, 9th, 32'10”.
• High Jump – Alexus Ford, 15th, 4'8”.
• Long Jump – Jones, 13th, 15'4.25”.
Wamego Girls
• 100m – Kendall Thornton, 13th (prelim), 13.25.
• 200m – Isabella Wilber, 2nd, 26.22.
• 400m – Wilber, 3rd, 1:00.1.
• 800m – Liz Adams, 6th, 2:22.27.
• 4x400m – Sarah Jones, Adams, Sariah Pittenger-Reed, Wilber, 7th, 4:18.76.
• 4x800m – Pittenger-Reed, Skylar Schoenbeck, Grace Morenz, Adams, 2nd, 10:10.43.
• Long Jump – Wilber, 7th, 16'3.5”.
Wamego Boys
• 200m – Jon Cutting, 6th, 23.43.
• 400m – J Cutting, 2nd, 49.28.
• 800m – Harrison Cutting, 2nd, 1:57.78; Emery Wolfe, 3rd, 1:59.16.
• 1600m – Brady Stegman, 9th, 4:43.6.
• 3200m – Stegman, 7th, 9:56.28.
• 4x400m – Mason Herzog, H. Cutting, Wolfe, J. Cutting, 2nd, 3:21.6.
• 4x800m – Herzog, H. Cutting, Stegman, Wolfe, 1st, 8:00.36.
• Shot Put – Andrew Hildebrand, 5th, 49'3.75”.
• Discus – Hildebrand, 10th, 137'9”.
• High Jump – Slade Smith, T-7th, 6'.
• Long Jump – Harper Lull, 9th, 20'2.5”.
• Triple Jump – Drew Pettay, 5th, 42'5.75”; Zyrain Frizzell, 10th, 41'3.25”.
Team Scores
• 1A girls – Onaga, did not score.
• 2A Girls – Wabaunsee, 7th, 30; 41 schools scored.
• 3A Girls – Rossville, T-35th, 4; 43 schools scored.
• 4A Girls – Wamego, T-6th, 29; Rock Creek, T-13th, 17; 33 schools scored.
• 4A Boys – Wamego, 3rd, 53.75; Rock Creek, 21st; 28 schools scored.