Three players and two coaches will represent the area in the 50th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl, the Board of Directors announced earlier this week.
The Kansas Shrine Bowl is an all-star high school senior, East vs. West, football game put on each year by the Kansas Shrine. It is a 501(c) 3 non-profit charity that produces annual events and related activities, with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children, now known as Shriners Children’s.
The area players and coaches will all be on the Shrine Bowl East Team roster.
Area players are Hayden Oviatt, Wamego High School; Keller Hurla, St. Marys High School; and Jacob Carver, Rossville High School.
Players are selected each year by a combination of media votes and selections from the Kansas Shrine Bowl coaching staff. Players must be nominated by their high school coach or athletic director. The players selected to the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl join the just more than 3,000 players who have participated in the annual event since 1974.
The 2023 head coaches are selected by votes from the 2022 coaching staff, trainers, managers, and camp directors. The East Team head coach will be Blue Valley Northwest’s Clint Rider. Assisting on the East's sideline will be Weston Moody, Wamego High School, representing 4A, and Kyle Schenk, St. Marys High School, representing 1A.
Both the St. Marys and Wamego teams advanced to their respective state championship games this season, with the Bears taking the title from Inman and the Raiders falling against Bishop Miege.
The players at this all-star event will be in good company. Recent NFL alumni include Cody Whitehair (Chicago Bears). Additional notable alumni include former All-Pro Wide Receiver Jordy Nelson, former All-Pro NFL Defensive Back Terrance Newman, NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, former Kansas State and Kansas City Chiefs Linebacker Gary Spani, former Big 12 Defensive player of the Year and Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Mark Simoneau, among others.
The Kansas Shrine Bowl also includes the Kansas Masonic All-State Marching Band Camp, Kansas Shrine Bowl Cheer Camp, Banquet, Parade, Golf Tournament and more.
All Shrine Bowl events are produced and presented to benefit Shriners Children’s.
In 2022, the Kansas Shrine Bowl donated $125,000 to Shriners Children’s and has given more than $3.7 million since 1974. Shriners Children’s offers care for a range of orthopedic issues, as well as care for burn injuries, craniofacial conditions, spine care and spinal cord injuries, colorectal and gastrointestinal care, and sports medicine. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients' ability to pay.
The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth will be played at Lewis Field Stadium, on the campus of Fort Hays State University, at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 15.