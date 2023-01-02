Three players and two coaches will represent the area in the 50th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl, the Board of Directors announced earlier this week.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl is an all-star high school senior, East vs. West, football game put on each year by the Kansas Shrine. It is a 501(c) 3 non-profit charity that produces annual events and related activities, with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children, now known as Shriners Children’s.