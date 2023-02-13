Local high school girls wrestlers grappled for a shot at a state berth Saturday in Rossville at the KSSHAA 4-3-2-1A Regional Tournament.
The top four places in each weight class qualified.
The area celebrated several regional champions – Rock Creek's Brooklyn Burenheide won the 130 weight class, while Rossville's Keera Lacock and Kendra Hurla took the 115 and 120 classes respectively.
Additional area state qualifiers were: Joee Perkins, Rock Creek, 4th, 100; Reagan Wonnell, Rossville, 3rd, 145; Hailey Horton, Rossville, 2nd, 155; and Sophie Castillo, Wabaunsee, 4th, 105.
Team Scores
Baldwin (BAL), 1st, 227; Santa Fe Trail (SFT), 2nd, 139; Tonganoxie (TON), 3rd, 122; Rossville (ROS), 4th, 103; Wellsville (WEL), 5th, 82; Rock Creek (RC), 6th, 79; Eudora (EUD), 7th, 74; Marysville (MAR), 9th, 68; Holton (HOL), 9th, 67; Oskaloosa (OSK), 10th, 51; McLouth (MCL), 11th, 49; Jeff West (JW), 12th, 35; Silver Lake (SL), 13th, 33.5; Sabetha (SAB), 14th, 33; Wabaunsee (WAB), Atchison Co. (AC), tie 15th, 28; Burlingame (BUR), 17th, 26; Hayden (HAY), 19th, 23; Council Grove (CG), Perry-Lecompton (PL), tie 19th, 17; West Franklin (WF), 21st, 8; Atchison (ATC), Royal Valley (RV), Wamego (WAM), tie 22nd, 7; Bishop Miege (BM), Bishop Ward (BW), tie, 25th, 5; St. Marys (SM), 27th, 4; Mission Valley (MV), Riverside (RIV), tie 28th, 3; Northern Heights (NH), 30th, 0.
Rock Creek Results
• 100 – Joee Perkins, 4th, state qualifier. Defeated Josalene Schnaker, JF, 18-8; pinned by Morgan Base, BAL; pinned Memphis Platt, SL; lost to Elaina Wolff, HAY, 5-0.
• 105 – Haley McClusky. Pinned by Autum Wilson, TON; bye; pinned by London Scholz, EUD.
• 120 – Claire Steeves. Pinned Taylor Wininghamn, SL; pinned by Sadey Gross, HOL; pinned Allison Sprenkle, WAM, Addy Gardner, WELL; pinned by Perla Baeckberg, BAL.
• 125 – Kara Westgate. Pinned by Skyy Hepner, PL, Dru Probst, RV.
• 130 – Brooklyn Burenheide, 1st, state qualifier. Pinned Natalie Hopper, HAY, Brooklin Rich, TON, Lainey Farley, WELL, Leighanna Patz, MCL.
• 140 – Gracie Roth. Pinned by Audrey Darnell, BAL; bye; defeated Alysia Werner, CG, SV-1 6-4; lost to Abby Fager, EUD, 5-1.
• 145 – Elocin Moran. Defeated Mariah Arevalo, BW, 13-1; lost to Jordan Dempsey, EUD, 9-2; pinned Piper Clark, WAM, Addison Aversman, ATC; pinned by Reagan Wonnell, ROS.
• 155 – Koda Moeller. Pinned Kendall Smart, TON, Bailey Wiehe, MCL; pinned by Kilee Waters, SFT; pinned Dayja Eiche, WELL, Ellyannah Clinton, SAB; pinned by Rose Latta, MAR.
• 170 – Gabby Roth. Pinned Courtney Jones, MV; pinned by Hannah Simmers, AC; pinned Mariah Gentry, OC, Raegan Watkins, HOL; pinned by Brenah Cannon, CG.
• 190 – Cecilia Lynch. Pinned Jenna Grame, MV; pinned by Elee Pittman, BAL; defeated Cecilia Lynch, WELL, 8-3; lost to Addalyn Michaelis, SFT.
Rossville Results
• 115 – Keera Lacock, 1st, state qualifier. Pinned Haley Branstetter, JW; Macie Wells, NH, Willow Wyatt, BUR; defeated Kynlie Stevenson, WELL, 4-0.
• 120 – Kendra Hurla, 1st, state qualifier. Pinned Alexis Kelly, SFT; Addy Gardner, WELL, Sadey Goss, HOL, Sophie Waters, JW.
• 130 – Nagos Hale. Defeated Amanda Helm, PL, 5-3; pinned by Leighhanna Patz, MCL, Jade Phillips, HOL.
• 135 – Cassie Fund. Pinned Finley Keller, TON; lost to Hayvin Thornhill, CG, 7-4; pinned Katelyn Glotzbach, WAB; pinned by Hope Billings, PL.
• 145 – Reagan Wonnell, 3rd, state qualifier. Pinned Piper Clark, WAM; defeated Devon Rodewald, RV, 5-0; lost to Hailee Crosland, SFT, 5-0; pinned Elocin Moran, RC, Jordan Dempsey, EUD.
• 155 – Hailey Horton, 2nd, state qualifier. Pinned Adison Honeycutt, WAM, Ellyannah Clinton, SAB, Kilee Waters, SFT; pinned by Allison King, OSK.
St. Marys Results
• 235 – Isabella Freeman. Pinned Ryan Bretthauer, EUD; pinned by Sierra Dempsey, SFT, Taylor Keimig, AC.
Wamego Results
• 120 – Allison Sprenkle. Lost to Hemi Duehring, MV, 6-3; defeated Rylee Guilfoyle, OSK, 1-0; pinned by Claire Steeves, RC.
• 125 – Zoe Houghland. Pinned by Willow Dubois, BAL; bye; lost to Jenica Hubbard, MAR, 6-4.
• 140 – Sasha Raine. Pinned by Mackenzie Colgrove, TON; bye; pinned Myliegh Harrell, DW; pinned by Maddie Spreer, SL.
• 145 – Piper Clark. Pinned by Reagan Wonnell, ROS; bye; pinned by Elocin Moran, RC.
• 155 – Adison Honeycutt. Pinned Marlee Vande Velde, SL; pinned by Hailey Horton, ROS; lost to Maranda Bennett, MV, 7-3.
Wabaunsee Results
• 105 – Sophie Castillo, 4th, state qualifier. Bye; defeated Autum Wilson, TON, 7-2; lost to Holly Thacher, OSK, 10-1; pinned Claudia Grimm, SAB; lost to Autum Wilson, TON.
• 130 – Jenna Donaldson. Lost to Tessa Gerber, SL, 5-0; pinned by Jaylen Wilson, RIC.
• 135 – Katelyn Glotzbach. Pinned by Morgan Pickering, SFT; bye; pinned by Cassie Fund, ROS.
• 145 – Emily Meyer. Pinned by Hailee Crosland, SFT; lost to Molly Benes, BM, 10-0.
• 170 – Sienna Jones, 3rd, state qualifier. Pined Makayla Cera, RIV; defeated Rachel Simpson, SFT, 6-2; pinned by Hannah Simmers, AC; pinned Kaitlin Base, BAL; defeated Brenah Cannon, CG, 11-2.