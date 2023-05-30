Onaga High School earned its first trip to state in its short three-year history this season, taking fourth place last week at the 2-1A tournament in Great Bend. Under Onaga High alum Adam Kufahl, the Buffalos finished 19-5, a vast improvement over last year’s 10-10 record.

Onaga advanced to the tournament after defeating Valley Falls 8-5 in the regional championship at Onaga’s Grove Eddy Field. They earned the fourth seed at state, drawing a first-round match up against the five seed Medicine Lodge.