Onaga High School earned its first trip to state in its short three-year history this season, taking fourth place last week at the 2-1A tournament in Great Bend. Under Onaga High alum Adam Kufahl, the Buffalos finished 19-5, a vast improvement over last year’s 10-10 record.
Onaga advanced to the tournament after defeating Valley Falls 8-5 in the regional championship at Onaga’s Grove Eddy Field. They earned the fourth seed at state, drawing a first-round match up against the five seed Medicine Lodge.
The Indians took the Buffs into extra innings and took a 7-5 lead in the top of the tenth inning. In the bottom of the frame, Onaga’s Colby Simkins reached on an error, L.J. Koelzer was intentionally walked, and Jeramia Dorsey singled to load the bags. Rayce Fisher then reached on a ground ball to left to pull within one. Another intentional walk tied the score at seven, bringing Hunter Lamond to the plate. Despite sporting one of the lowest batting averages on the team, the Junior belted a ground ball to the short stop—resulting in a fielder’s choice double play—but not before plating Dorsey for the walk-off.
After the 8-7 win, Onaga moved on to face St. Mary’s Colgan in the semi-final game. The Buffalos fell behind early, and struggled to produce runs against Colgan’s ace Kysen Bennet, who pitched a complete game and gave up just two hits while striking out 12. A decisive 0-10 loss sent Onaga into the Third-Place game against Elkhart.
The final game of the season proved to be a battle on the mound between Onaga’s Lamond and Elkhart’s Cesar Gomez. In nearly identical performances, each pitcher gave up six hits, two walks, and picked up ten K’s. Errors by Onaga ended up being the difference in the ballgame, as the Buffalos fell 2-3 to settle for fourth place.
Moving forward, Onaga will continue to build their program as they will return many key players including Jackson Kolterman who finished with a 0.405 batting average, Koezler (0.333 avg.) and pitchers Lamond and R. Fisher.