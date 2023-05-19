breaking 4A Track Regional on rain delay Staff Report Beth Day Author email May 19, 2023 May 19, 2023 Updated 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 4A Regional Track meet at Shawnee Mission North, where Wamego High School is scheduled to compete, is on a rain delay according to Travis Graber, WHS Activities and Athletic director.Graber wrote in an email:ALL RUNNING EVENTS will be now beginning hopefully at 4:30 p.m. As a result of the delay there will NOT be any prelims, but ONLY TIMED FINALS!We hope to start the 4A field events at 4:30 p.m., and weigh in will be in shed at northeast corner of the track starting at 3:00 p.m. The hope is to get all 4A Field Events done this evening.If we can get 6A field events in this evening we will do so, but if not we will move forward with 6A Field Events tomorrow, beginning at 10:00 a.m.. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today