WAMEGO, Nov. 4 – The Wamego Red Raiders are regional champions for the third year in a row thanks to a 35-8 victory tonight over Rose Hill.
The road to regional championship got off to a slightly rocky start, as the visitors were first on the scoreboard with a safety.
“It set (the players) off,” said WHS Coach Weston Moody. “It put them at a whole different level of play. Their intensity picked back up. My expectation from there was ram it down their throat.”
And the Raiders did. Pinned down at the one yard line, Hayden Oviatt ran the ball 99 yards for Wamego's first TD.
He would go on to add two more on the night – both in the second quarter, with a 33 yard run, and the other a seven yard run.
Wamego's final scores came from Thomas McIntyre. He crossed the goal line for the first time as the third quarter buzzer went off, pushing the ball in from a yard out. The second came with 3:37 in the game, this time on a two yard run.
Noah Ficke was perfect on point afters, tapping in five kicks.
Wamego's defense was solid, as they held the Rockets to just one TD, early in the fourth period.
“We're not done,” Moody said. “Last year we won it and it felt good, but this year it just feels different.”
Wamego moves to 10-0 and is the only undefeated 4A team still standing. John Black's KC-Piper team defeated Chanute 48-47 Thursday in double overtime, while St. James Academy beat Atchison, 42-17, also on Thursday night.
The Raiders move on to the Sectional game next Friday, where they will host Andover Central (7-3). Central defeated Winfield 45-6 to advance.