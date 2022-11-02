MANHATTAN – A Kansas State University official says a program that offers rebates to farmers could help “close the gap” on more Kansans installing safety kits on tractors and other equipment – and more importantly, save lives.

Tawnie Larson, state coordinator of the Rollbars, Rollover Protection Structures Rebate program, said an estimated 30,000 Kansas farms – or, nearly one-half -- have at least one tractor without the available safety features.