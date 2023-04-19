MANHATTAN, Kan. - A natural way to keep gardens safe from hungry pests is to employ the help of praying mantids. K-State entomologist Raymond Cloyd said this top predator of the insect world can be beneficial to a home garden.

“They eat anything they can grab onto with their raptorial front legs,” Cloyd said, “including flies, crickets, moths, butterflies, wasps and caterpillars.”