First, I must admit to never having been a big Twitter fan. I’ve had an account for ages, one of my exchange kids insisted on it and even set it up for me. But, I’ve probably tweeted about 20 times … if that. The only reason I keep it on my phone, Kansas’ governing sports body, which shall not be named, determined that Twitter was the only way it would communicate spring sport tournament weather delays.

So, the little blue bird stayed in its nest on my home screen. It always looked like a friendly sort, even though I knew the Twitter community was anything but.