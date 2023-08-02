First, I must admit to never having been a big Twitter fan. I’ve had an account for ages, one of my exchange kids insisted on it and even set it up for me. But, I’ve probably tweeted about 20 times … if that. The only reason I keep it on my phone, Kansas’ governing sports body, which shall not be named, determined that Twitter was the only way it would communicate spring sport tournament weather delays.
So, the little blue bird stayed in its nest on my home screen. It always looked like a friendly sort, even though I knew the Twitter community was anything but.
Then it happened … the pretty little bird flew away. I woke up one morning and found it replaced with an ominous looking X, all in gray and black. Apparently that’s the latest Elon Musk change to the platform. I didn’t really follow along much, because I rarely use it. So the change somewhat of a surprise.
That ominous X does seem to represent the social media site formerly known as Twitter much better than the friendly bird. To me, X is a rating assigned to adult movies (even though it’s been replaced by NC-17). X is the drug, ecstasy; not good either. It also reminds me of the horrors of high school algebra! Yes, it has some good connotations as well, but a black and gray X is certainly not what I envision when I look at a social media site I want to frequent.
What does this mean for the user? Darned if I know, I’m not even sure Musk knows. I read about some Utopian site which is supposed to “do it all”, but I’m not sure what “all” is.
My best guess? To mix up a few metaphors and cliches …
Since the little blue bird has flown the coop, it will be reborn like the phoenix from the ashes of Twitter and feather its new nest with Meta Threads.