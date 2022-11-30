The 2022 Raiders made school history on Saturday, becoming the first Wamego team ever to play in the state championship football game.
It took more than 50 years, the first KSHSAA Football Championship was played in 1969. Junction City took the 4A title.
Although neither of us graduated from Wamego High School (my husband Bob actually graduated from Junction City), for the past 26 years, we’ve been been on the sidelines, covering the Raiders. Many of those seasons, one of our exchange students has also been a football player.
That doesn’t make us special, but that does make us Raiders.
Why is this important?
Because we’re all Raiders, whether we graduated from Wamego High School or not. Whether we have students at Wamego High School, or not. Wamego is the Raiders. The Raiders are Wamego.
A big part of the success of the 2022 football team, is the community support. Like they say of the KSU Wildcats, we travel well. There were times, even on long-distance games, where the Raider crowd has equaled or exceeded the home crowd. And that’s not just on the winning years, but on the losing years as well.
It was also true to the very end of this very special season – Saturday’s championship game against Bishop Miege. Wamego has less than a tenth of the population of Shawnee Mission, yet we more than doubled their crowd. Yes, the Raiders travel well.
However, the community support goes much deeper than just traveling well, football or even athletics. That support has helped produce excellence across the Raider Nation.
One of the most evident areas is cross country. Coach Rick Patton has had countless community volunteers for decades which help with both the home invitational and the state meets. And that support shows, as the Raiders were state champions … nine times.
How? Because We are the Raiders!
The Wamego golfing community has also stepped up to support the Raiders, notably with the 2014 formation of the Wamego Area Youth Golf Foundation. Raider golf has produced numerous state teams, and the girls won back-to-back state championships.
How? Because We are the Raiders!
Coach Weston Moody, in his tenure, has emphasized servant leadership. You will see his players volunteering for community events – including the Fourth of July, where they picked up the moniker of Boomtown Boys. The players also set themselves up as role models for the youngsters who will all too soon replace them. Wamego responded again, and the 2018 formation of the Red Raider Gridiron Club is a great example. The Raiders now boast a 12-1 record and state silver.
How? Because We are the Raiders!
Community Raiders don’t just support and foster excellence in athletics. Organizations such as the Music Boosters and Drama Boosters have helped the Wamego Marching Band consistently earn superior ratings in competition. They have helped fill the auditorium for plays. They have supported the forensics program as it qualifies for national competition year-after-year.
That’s just a sampling of the community support ... there are many more examples.
Entering our 26th year of covering Wamego High School … the sports, the music, the plays … we are proud to say “We are the Raiders”. We hope you are too, and that you continue to support these young people as they strive for excellence.
Go Big Red!