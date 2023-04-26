I think we can all agree that driving from Wamego to Saint Marys (or Saint Marys to Wamego) in good time is important. For some months, I have been obliged to drive to Wamego in the evening. The next morning, I drive back to Saint Marys on Highway 24. I always drive at the speed limit unless weather or road conditions warrant reduced speed.
This is why it causes me concern to experience other drivers tailgate me or pass me going 75 or more. Frequently, a driver—who must have a religious belief in his vehicle’s warp capacity—has passed me only to arrive in Saint Marys less than 30 seconds ahead of me. Is he/she afraid that the city will lift its skirts and jump to Holton unless he/she catches it first?
For the life of me, I can’t imagine anyone who wants to pass me at the speed of insanity in order to arrive at Onyx 10 seconds sooner than I. The ground will not open up and swallow that grand establishment if they don’t arrive when the voices tell them they must. However, they may meet their Maker sooner than they expect if they do not practice some road patience. And for crying out loud, that railroad overpass has killed at least one person already. I always slow down while approaching it and continue at reduced speed. I suggest others take the time to do likewise.
Driving to Wamego, I have also had drivers follow so close they can write on my rear window, and then pass me at racetrack speeds. I have the distinct impression Wamego is set to detonate on a timer, unless they arrive first to save the city. Unfortunately, their vehicles are lacking the proper “bat insignia.” And of course, less than a minute later, we arrive at the same red light together.
I realize that it’s a stretch of logic on my part, but couldn’t we avoid unnecessary road rage at mere mortals like me, who insist on observing the posted speed, by starting out a few minutes earlier? We may all live long enough to laugh about it, but only if we slow down long enough to live.