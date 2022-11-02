The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments concerning affirmative action on Monday, October 31 and will rule before the end of June, 2023. Most news outlets are portraying the arguments for and against affirmative action to be a liberal-conservative issue focused on providing equity in educational access across various racial groups. This is not correct.

According to a poll by The Washington Post and George Mason University’s Schar School of Public Policy and Government, over 60 percent of respondents support eliminating race as a factor in college admissions. However, a similar percent also support programs that would increase racial diversity among college students, and recognize that having a diverse population on campuses is a good way for college students to understand others. And yet, 60 percent also did not consider it important that the student body of a state university match the state’s racial and ethnic proportions.