Thank for making the 2022 Wamego Public Library Summer Reading Program a tremendous success! This free community program would not be possible without generous donations from the following businesses and individuals that support literacy education in Wamego. This year 480 children, teens, and adults logged close to 123,000 reading minutes! In just six weeks we welcomed 5,800 visitors to the library; hosted 40 programs with 2,260 participants; and watched nearly 300 children and families hunt for posters at participating businesses in downtown Wamego. Our new social media scavenger hunt had 158 participants checking out the Facebook pages of our local business participants, too!

Thank you to the following organizations, businesses, and residents for a summer of reading, fun, and learning: