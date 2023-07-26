Thank for making the 2022 Wamego Public Library Summer Reading Program a tremendous success! This free community program would not be possible without generous donations from the following businesses and individuals that support literacy education in Wamego. This year 480 children, teens, and adults logged close to 123,000 reading minutes! In just six weeks we welcomed 5,800 visitors to the library; hosted 40 programs with 2,260 participants; and watched nearly 300 children and families hunt for posters at participating businesses in downtown Wamego. Our new social media scavenger hunt had 158 participants checking out the Facebook pages of our local business participants, too!
Thank you to the following organizations, businesses, and residents for a summer of reading, fun, and learning:
456 Winery, 4th and Elm, A&H Farm, Albin’s Barber Shop, Alliance Realty – Josh Wildin, Audity Ally Emporium, Bank of the Flint Hills, Barleycorn’s, BBN Architects, Bennington State Bank, Bird’s Creamery, Body Works Massage, Campanella Stewart Funeral Home, Carquest of Wamego, Central National Bank, Chapter Five Yoga Wamego, Columbian Theatre, Copeland Insurance, CR’s Tire and Automotive, Dalene Eichem, David & Shelley Wichman, Dillinger Chiropractic, Edward Jones — Sarah Pacheco, Family Eyecare of Wamego, Feathered Arrow Mercantile,
Flint Hills Discovery Center, Francis Floor Covering, Fred & Michelle Dietrich, The Friendly Cooker, Friendship House, Gambino’s Pizza, Gene’s Heartland Foods, GFWC Ad Astra Club, GFWC Study Club, Grandma Hoerner’s Foods, Inc., Donna Goehring – Quilts & Crafts, Head First Salon, Howell Lumber, Iron Clad, Joan Meyer, John & Joleen Lang, John McQuillen DDS, Kaw-Valley 4-H, Kaw Valley Exterminator, KS Solar, Landmark National Bank, The Last Stop, Laurette Gamma Mu, McDonald’s, MHK Play Studio, MHK Rotary Club,
Michele Jacobs State Farm, Oz Museum, Paramour, Rob & Teresa Pettay Family, Pizza Hut, Poppy Tees, Prairie Winds Family Care, Reese & Novelly, Short Stop, Sleep Better Kansas, Smokin’ Wille’s BBQ, Sonic Drive-In, Tallgrass Title, The Times of Pottawatomie Co., Toto’s Tacoz, Tri-County Insurance, United Women in Faith, Vanderbilt’s, Vision Source, Wamego Chamber of Commerce, Wamego City Hall, Wamego Country Club, Wamego Dental Center, Wamego Drug Store, Wamego Kaw Valley Quilters Guild, Wamego Vet Clinic, Waters True Value, Wilson Accounting, and WTC.