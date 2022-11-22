At this time of year, we’re all looking forward to our Thanksgiving dinner – and our days and days and days of leftovers. Those are good too!
But it’s also a time to reflect on what we have to be thankful for.
Of course, personally – a loving family, firm friends, and good colleagues.
But as a region, we have a lot too!
The Flint Hills is a vibrant area, with much to recommend it. I wrote an article a while back on missing my hometown. It’s true, I do miss Florida occasionally, especially the smell of the sea, but I chose to live here … not there. And there are reasons why I made that choice, and why I chose to stay.
Starting with Wamego, my “new” hometown. It’s always been a welcoming place … especially to the 29 foreign exchange students we’ve hosted, and the many others we brought here. The school has made them instant Red Raiders and the community has quickly made them feel part of the town. In fact, one of them was just back for his second visit – this year! So I’m thankful to live in a small, welcoming community.
The Flint Hills has a strong business presence. Of course, this stretches out farther than Wamego, into the entire region. But with a combination of Fort Riley, Kansas State University, agriculture and a place for businesses to grow, the area even weathered the recession and Covid fairly well – especially when compared to other parts of the country. So I’m thankful for the efforts of the area to attract and maintain employment opportunities.
In our three county area of Pottawatomie, Riley and Geary County, there are wonderful educational opportunities. Not only do we have top ranked public school systems, there are strong private schools as well. Of course the post-secondary scene is dominated by K-State (Go Wildcats!), but Highland Community College, Barton Community College, Manhattan Area Technical College and St. Marys College are all high quality educational institutions which attract students to our area. I’m thankful for those opportunities, and that I’ve been able to take advantage of a few over the years.
I’ll touch on reasonable people living in the Flint Hills. Although we do have our political divisions, for the most part, our politicos – on both sides of the aisle – seem to work well together and we are able to remain friends with those of differing viewpoints. We came through our mid-term election relatively unscathed. Will that hold true for the upcoming presidential marathon? So maybe not just thankful on this one, but hopeful too.
And finally, I’ll touch on the beauty of the area itself. With the gently rolling hills, nestled with farms and ranches, the Flint Hills is an often overlooked outdoor paradise. From a sparkling sunrise to a multi-hued sunset, the area offers spectacular views on a daily basis. So I’ll conclude my list by being thankful for the unexpected beauty of Kansas … not something I anticipated more than 40 years ago when Uncle Sam felt I belonged here. But, as it turns out, he was right.
All-in-all, there’s a lot to be thankful for living in the Flint Hills.