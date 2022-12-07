Thank you, Wamego Community. Not only did your heart, time and generosity amply provide delicious Thanksgiving meals for over 250 Wamegoans, but also a gathering space for community to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.
Each year, the Community Thanksgiving Dinner is organized by the Wamego Council of Churches with the First Presbyterian Church hosting this year’s event. It takes a village, indeed, and everyone who contributed is appreciated.
Thank you to members of Cross Point Community Church, First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Immanuel Faith/Wells Creek Church, New Life Baptist Church, St. Bernard Catholic Church, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Soul Harvest Church of God, and Trinity Baptist Church for your time, talents, smiles – from carving to clean-up. Your contributions were essential for this year’s Thanksgiving hospitality beginning with greeters entering the church, to West Elementary students’ colored Thanksgiving placemats, and a plethora of Wamego Public Library’s donated pies baked by Wamego High School FACS students.
Margaret J. Wheatley said, “There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about.” We experienced this truth last Thursday. Wamego cares. God bless you.