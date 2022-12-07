The teaching profession is “...at or near its lowest levels in 50 years” according to a November study just published by Matthew Kraft of Brown University and Melissa Lyon at University at Albany. While plenty of studies have documented the recent dramatic loss of teachers across the nation, their study uses a wide array of long term surveys and data going back a half century.

In “The Rise and Fall of the Teaching Profession: Prestige, Interest, Preparation, and Satisfaction over the Last Half Century,” they examine long term changes in “...education funding, teacher pay, outside opportunities, unionism, barriers to entry, working conditions, accountability, autonomy, and school shootings.”