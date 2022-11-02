We would like to thank the following people that made the state meet possible:
Assistant cross country coaches Jol Klein, Rachael Hunt, and Tyler Vela for all of their hard work and what they do for our kids; Penny and Norris Wika for their hospitality and the use of their home; WHW and WMS cross country parents for their help and work this entire week and the day of the state meet; WHS Athletic Director Travis Graber; Wamego Cross Country Team; WHS Students; WHS teachers Carl Behrens and Greg Webb; WMS teacher Jodi Hecht; WHS office staff — Kim Stewart and Aubrey Brown; Superintendent of Schools Rob McKim; WHS Principal Julie Schrum; Tim Klein; Jason Ballenger; Trampis Nickel and the Wamego Country Club; City of Wamego; Wamego Police Department; Wamego community members; Mike and Cleion Morton; the Lietch family for heading the t-shirt sales; Kevin Brown and WHS wrestling team and parents; WHS cheerleaders; Andy and Renee Boeckman; Dr. Curtis Wolfe and Laurie Vincent, EMT personnel; Prairieland Partners; Wamego Chamber of Commerce; USD 320 maintenance and custodial staff; WHS Cross Country Managers; and KSHSAA for sponsoring this event.....especially our own Wamego native, Kyle Doperalski.
Finally, we want to thank our seniors for their commitment to our teams these past four years: Brady Stegman, Emery Wolfe, Jonny Cutting, Alec Hupe, Joey Shea, Gage Koehn, Joey Doza, Cody Reeves and Zoe Houghland.