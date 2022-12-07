I am a landowner in Pottawatomie County. I grew up on a fourth generation row crop farm, have a degree in agronomy, have worked in ag retail, and am passionate about agriculture, stewardship and the long term viability of our local family farms.
By and large, landowners do their best to manage a valuable, necessary, and generational asset, their land. With the proposed solar project, participating landowners have the opportunity to diversify their operations, alleviating some of the uncertainty which is widespread in our current ag climate due to inconsistent commodity markets. In the case of east Manhattan and Wamego’s voracious appetite for ag ground for housing developments; it also provides a way to protect and carry the ground on to the next generation.
Non-participating landowners and county residents would benefit from road and infrastructure improvements and tax revenue increases, while seeing minimal negative impact. The proposed solar project directly affects a very small percentage of people in this county. It won’t be visible from miles away, or loud. It’ll sit there quietly harvesting the sun from one of Kansas’ 230 plus sunny days. A piece of this area’s energy production puzzle.
I support Pottawatomie county developing common sense regulations in regards to the proposed solar project for the benefit of landowners, our local rural community, and our county. This is a great chance for our county to take advantage of a unique opportunity, diversify, and adjust with future energy technology.