I am a landowner in Pottawatomie County. I grew up on a fourth generation row crop farm, have a degree in agronomy, have worked in ag retail, and am passionate about agriculture, stewardship and the long term viability of our local family farms.

By and large, landowners do their best to manage a valuable, necessary, and generational asset, their land. With the proposed solar project, participating landowners have the opportunity to diversify their operations, alleviating some of the uncertainty which is widespread in our current ag climate due to inconsistent commodity markets. In the case of east Manhattan and Wamego’s voracious appetite for ag ground for housing developments; it also provides a way to protect and carry the ground on to the next generation.