I started in the journalism biz way back in 1979, when the Army decided that’s what I was best suited to do. I disagreed, but it turned out the Army was right.
As part of my military travels, I ended up in Kansas back in 1981 and worked a lot with The Fort Riley Post. That’s how I was introduced to The Smoke Signal. Both were published by John Montgomery in Junction City.
Fast forward a few years, I did a stint on the paper in Goodland, came back to the area, finished my degree at K-State, and landed in Wamego. One day, I wandered into The Smoke Signal office to place an ad … and walked out with a temporary job. That was in 1994.
A few months later, I started permanently and worked for The Smoke Signal for many years. I was a writer, photographer … covering news and sports, just as I do now, plus sold and designed ads. I took a hiatus for a few years, becoming a substitute teacher, but I still kept my hand in the business, freelancing for The St. Marys Star and doing some photo work for The Wamego Times.
One day, I got an email … The Smoke Signal’s editor position was open. I jumped at it … and turned out to be an enormous task. I had to start from scratch recreating the paper. It took months to bring it even close to where it should be. But, along with a dedicated staff, we did it. The Smoke Signal became an integral part of the community and I was very proud of the product. We consistently won Kansas Press Association Awards in both editorial and advertising, even winning the sweepstakes award a few times.
Back then, the concept of an advertiser supported paper worked … and worked very well. It allowed us to delve more and more into the communities we served, bringing news they needed to mailboxes each week.
Things changed.
With the onset of social media and other aspects of the internet, advertising support became harder. Ten years or so after I took over The Smoke Signal, the Montgomery papers were sold to Emporia, which also picked up the (then) Wamego Times, and then to Seaton Publications, which now owns them. Emphasis moved from using The Smoke Signal to disseminate the news to the subscription based Times, now The Times of Pottawatomie County. For a while, I was the editor of both.
As time passed, The Smoke Signal reverted to its initial incarnation – that of a shopper. It no longer needed an editor. All of the news, sports and community support began appearing in The Times.
A new change came this month. The Smoke Signal has become a totally digital advertising product; no longer carried by the postal service to mailboxes, instead it will be delivered digitally to in-boxes.
Although for the past several years, I really didn’t contribute much to it, I’ll miss it greatly. A large part of my journalism career was dedicated to The Smoke Signal. I am sad to see it no longer a newspaper.
The good news is, The Times is still here. Way too many communities are “news deserts” and have no local reporting at all. The Times is the only true source for local news. We are here, in Pottawatomie County.
Keeping it here will depend more and more on subscribers who want to pay a few cents a day to have true local news. Yes, advertising is a part, but is no longer the main part of funding.
So, as we bid a fond farewell to the old Smoke Signal, please remember the news is still here, still locally produced, and still about you. And a few pennies a day will not only have it in your mailbox, but in your in-box as well.