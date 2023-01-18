I am writing this letter to express my frustration with the lack of empathy and consideration from the city of Wamego regarding pool access, specifically from 6-8 a.m.
There are many patrons of the pool who have written letters, met with city officials, verbalized concern and even attended a city council meeting petitioning for the pool to reopen at 6 a.m. For many this is the only time of day to take advantage of the therapeutic value this pool provides due to employment, family obligations and other commitments.
We have been told that “winter hours” are due to inclement weather conditions and management issues regulating chlorine and temperature. Pools all over the country in fitness centers, hotels, back yards, etc can figure out how to manage these essential components. Why can’t Wamego figure this out?
In summary it appears that the pleas from the members of the Wamego Aquatic Center have fallen upon deaf ears with no consideration of the void it leaves with the many who benefit from the therapeutic properties that are intangible from any other activity.
We are blessed to have such a wonderful facility in our community. The Wamego indoor swimming pool provides so many health benefits as well as recreation. It is a shame not to utilize the pool at its full capacity. It is a shame that our city manager, mayor and commissioners don’t have the compassion for the people who’s life is greatly impacted by the use of the pool.