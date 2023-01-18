I am writing this letter to express my frustration with the lack of empathy and consideration from the city of Wamego regarding pool access, specifically from 6-8 a.m.

There are many patrons of the pool who have written letters, met with city officials, verbalized concern and even attended a city council meeting petitioning for the pool to reopen at 6 a.m. For many this is the only time of day to take advantage of the therapeutic value this pool provides due to employment, family obligations and other commitments.