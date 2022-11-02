My goodness, I have never been so popular in my entire life! I have so many “friends” these days I can’t even count them all! And these aren’t just any friends, they are friends in high places. They include congressmen and congresswomen, senators, movie directors, an astronaut and even an ex-president or two. Wow!
Not only do I have lots of friends, I have lots of friends who are really good at keeping in contact with me. I hear from them at least three or four times every day — sometimes more. My inbox overfloweth with “friendship”.
I thought I’d share just a few I got on Saturday. (Trust me, there were a lot more!)
“Friend, with Election Day 10 days away, I thought it was time to revisit some of (my opponent’s) worst actions … just click here ...”
“Friend, I just spoke with my finance team and this isn’t looking good!”
“Friend, If you haven’t seen (my opponent’s) new TV ad, get ready for a good laugh … we can only win if we keep our fundraising airtight.”
“Friend, I’m falling way sort of my final End of Month fundraising goal, falling behind is not an option. Please check your supporter record.”
I’m sure by now the “slight catch” to their friendship is obvious: they want my money. They’ll take as little as $5, but they’d like more if I can afford it. And if I already helped them out, they’re happy to take another donation. After all, the fate of our friendship is on the line.
As I write this, the election is just 10 days away. Why do I suspect on Nov. 9, my popularity will have nosedived … my influential friends will have disappeared … and I’ll be back to being a small-town newspaper editor with no highfalutin friends at all?
I won’t miss these “friends”. But even if I did, I have the comfort (?) of knowing they’ll be back for the next election cycle ... or I’ll have new “friends” just like them!
P.S. Don’t forget to vote next Tuesday! I’m sure you, too, have “friends” to support!