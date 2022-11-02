My goodness, I have never been so popular in my entire life! I have so many “friends” these days I can’t even count them all! And these aren’t just any friends, they are friends in high places. They include congressmen and congresswomen, senators, movie directors, an astronaut and even an ex-president or two. Wow!

Not only do I have lots of friends, I have lots of friends who are really good at keeping in contact with me. I hear from them at least three or four times every day — sometimes more. My inbox overfloweth with “friendship”.