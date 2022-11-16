A study just published November 9, 2022 in The New England Journal of Medicine again provides evidence that masking requirements provided a very significant reduction in transmission of the strain of COVID-19 being transmitted at the time.

The study was possible in February 2022 when Massachusetts ended its statewide universal masking policy for public schools. The study involved 72 school districts with 294,084 students and 46,530 staff with data over 40 calendar weeks of the 2021–2022 school year, ending on June 15, 2022. While many districts ended the masking mandate, two school districts in the Boston and neighboring Chelsea districts continued masking requirements. Some other districts continued the masking requirement for various additional weeks, giving the researchers the ability to use “…a difference-in-differences analysis for staggered policy implementation to compare the incidence of Covid-19 among students and staff.”