Webster Dictionary’s first definition of “entitlement” reads as such: (a) the state or condition of being entitled; (b) a right to benefits specified especially by law or contract.
Let’s pull apart the second part of that definition – a right to benefits specified by law or contract. That’s correct, it says a right.
There is much talk on Capitol Hill right now about “entitlement programs” – specifically Social Security and Medicare. In this usage, “entitlement” has become a pejorative. In other words, it ain’t good folks! How dare people feel entitled to Social Security and Medicare! Don’t you know you will bankrupt the country? How selfish!
I’m a Boomer with retirement a couple years away, and yes I’m entitled. Let’s go back to that definition – a right to benefits specified especially by law or contract.
Around 50 years ago, when I hit 15, I got my first job. I was a lifeguard making a pittance. But it was my pittance and I was proud of it. I soon discovered some of it was also Uncle Sam’s pittance. Because he took his percent from my paycheck (I later found my employer was matching it). I was also informed this was a contract with the government. And it was a contract made by law. This money would come back to me when I retired at 62. Guaranteed. Yes, it was a contract between the government and myself (along with millions of others).
We are entitled … and it’s not a pejorative, it’s a right. We have a contract and we upheld our part. At least I did, for nearly 50 years. Millions of others did too.
The government, however, has already broken, or at the very least rewritten, this contract several times. For example, in the 1980s, my retirement age was raised, more money came out of my check, and the retirement benefits became taxable. In the 90s, the exempt amount of income was nearly doubled. All of these were done to keep the program “sustainable”. Most of these changes didn’t affect those already retired, or nearing retirement.
But apparently, all of that hasn’t worked. And for the umpteenth year, the folks we sent to Washington are supposed to be “fixing” it. Suggested “fixes” range from raising the cap on paying Social Security taxes to raising the retirement age and lowering benefits.
I don’t argue, there needs to be a fix … and soon. But who should bear the burden of the fix? Those who have already retired? Those who are nearing retirement, who have not had the ability to save? Those who still have 25 years plus to retirement? Those who had/have the ability to save for retirement? These are all valid questions and we should hold our politicians’ feet to the fire to answer them.
We the people, and our employers, have kept up our end of the contract, faithfully paying into the system year-after-year. Now … to those of you in the rarefied air of Washington … it’s time to stop the partisan arguments and keep up your end … fix it and fix it right this time.
But in the fixing, remember we’re entitled to the benefits we have already paid for … it’s a right.