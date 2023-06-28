Editor
Next week we will celebrate the 247th birthday of our country.
Note, I said “our” country. “Our” is an important little possessive pronoun, especially in these days of political and social divisiveness.
The United States of America does not just belong to one party, one religion, one group of people – it belongs to all of us.
If we hope for the USA to see its 250th birthday and remain a democratic republic, we need to remember it’s “our” country. There is no taking it back from anyone else. We all own it.
In the preamble to the Constitution, the framers noted the document was designed to “establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”
Note the use of “our.”
Although at the time of writing, the preamble referred to mostly white, male landowners, over time it has been generally (and legally) agreed that it includes everyone.
But how’s that working out? Let’s grade it.
- Establish Justice. The constitution devotes quite a bit of time to our justice system, including the fact that it is separate from the executive and legislative branches. We should all be equal in the eyes of the law – no matter if we’re rich or poor, no matter the color of our skin, no matter our job – or even if we have one. I’ll grade us as a “C” on that one. There are some areas where justice is handed out well and equally. There are other places needing much work.
- Insure domestic Tranquility. That’s a tough one to define. What is tranquility versus, say, the right to protest which is firmly enshrined in the First Amendment? To me, that means the protests should be peaceful. The aftermath of George Floyd’s death and the 2020 election would make some think an immediate “F.” But there were hundreds of peaceful protests too. My grade here? Another “C.” I think the sheer number of peaceful protests, while not excusing those which were not, do mitigate them in an overall grade.
- Provide for the common defence. We do that quite well, in fact some will say too well; that the military-industrial complex has overtaken the budget. But there is little doubt our military is effective. “A.”
- Promote the general Welfare. This one gets argued all the time. First, semantics. In this case, “welfare” does not refer to handouts. It refers to the overall well-being of the populace. At one point, I think we were at a solid “B” and moving forward. However, with the issues of access to health care, education in a slump and the divide growing between the rich and the poor, I’m going to downgrade to a “C.”
- Secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity. I think we’ve done fairly well here since the Constitution was written. Women and people of color have attained full rights under the law. For the most part, these were codified in the 60’s with the various Civil Rights Acts and Voting Rights Act. Supreme Court decisions such as Brown vs. Topeka Board of Education and, more recently, Obergefell v. Hodges have also helped secure rights for everyone. Until this year, I would have handed out an “A” for our progress, even though there is still work to be done. Now, I have to downgrade to a “B”. We need to be careful, lest our divides remove those liberties from some Americans.
Overall, we have an above average grade, but there is certainly room for improvement.
To improve, however, we need to remember, this is “our” country and we need to work together to make it better.
Happy 4th!