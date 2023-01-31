“Common Prosperity” is now the strategy being followed in China to achieve more economic equity across the Chinese population. When Deng Xiaoping took over soon after Mao’s death, China had been a country where everyone was relatively equal, as in equally poor.

Deng modernized the China economy in the 1980s by allowing the most motivated people and regions of China to get rich. Under his explanation that it did not matter whether the cat was black or white, as long as it caught the mouse, this market and education expansion dramatically sped up economic growth. But as many Chinese moved into middle and upper class status, this caused increased income inequality.