Six generations of our family farming in Pott. Co. has always meant planning ahead, for both the next season and the next generation. Our family has always taken decisions about the future of our farm, family, and community very seriously, including the recent question of whether landowners in this valley should be able to rent some ground to a solar project.
Over the last year we have shown up to public meetings on solar, heard pros and cons and done our own research. We have come to believe that diversifying a farm income with solar is a reasonable, responsible and positive decision for landowners wishing to make that choice and benefits the county as a whole.
For the last few decades, Pott Co has been lucky to have Jeffrey Energy Center with taxes from energy production paying for 40 percent of our county budget. That plant is scheduled to shut down, and once it does, we will have a huge budget deficit.
As discussed at the public hearing, a solar farm of a few thousand acres could generate over $40 million in tax revenue. That money could go a long ways in replacing lost Jeffrey revenue and reducing future tax hikes for everyone here.
We hope our County Commissioners decide to allow interested landowners to diversify with solar and provide opportunity for the betterment of all of Pottawatomie County.