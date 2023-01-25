Six generations of our family farming in Pott. Co. has always meant planning ahead, for both the next season and the next generation. Our family has always taken decisions about the future of our farm, family, and community very seriously, including the recent question of whether landowners in this valley should be able to rent some ground to a solar project.

Over the last year we have shown up to public meetings on solar, heard pros and cons and done our own research. We have come to believe that diversifying a farm income with solar is a reasonable, responsible and positive decision for landowners wishing to make that choice and benefits the county as a whole.