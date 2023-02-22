 429 House bills and 267 Senate bills have been filed in Topeka. After committees have taken their final actions Monday and Tuesday, both chambers will debate those passed out of their committees. “Turnaround Day” is February 24 when bills in one house are passed to the other chamber. However, some bills can be passed through exempt committees, so some issues can return to life via that route.

    Teachers in general can cross-their-fingers that HB2163 and SB145 survive since they would restore “due process” that was taken away over a decade ago. Students pursuing teacher programs in universities across Kansas dropped by half when they lost this “tenure.” Despite having a solid probationary teaching record, they could be dismissed without cause at anytime. This might slow the decline in teaching program enrollments.