St. Marys — William S. “Bill” Wild, 87, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2023, at his home.

Bill was born April 10, 1935, at St. Marys, the son of William C. and Blanche Ellen Fauerbach Wild, and grew up in the Turkey Creek community. He graduated from Rossville High School and attended Kansas Agricultural College in Manhattan. He served as an M.P. in the Kansas National Guard.