St. Marys — William S. “Bill” Wild, 87, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2023, at his home.
Bill was born April 10, 1935, at St. Marys, the son of William C. and Blanche Ellen Fauerbach Wild, and grew up in the Turkey Creek community. He graduated from Rossville High School and attended Kansas Agricultural College in Manhattan. He served as an M.P. in the Kansas National Guard.
Bill worked at the Topeka Goodyear Tire and Rubber plant for 38 years. He was a member of Local No. 307 Rubber Workers Union.
Bill and Catherine “Kay” Jacobson were married in Topeka on October 31, 1959. She preceded him in death on November 22, 2021; a son, William C. “Billy” Wild, preceded him in death on November 27, 1989. Bill was also preceded in death by his sister, Carleen Kelly.
Survivors include his son, Lonnie (Angie) Wild, Topeka; his daughter, Connie (Chris) Royer, Manhattan; six grandchildren, Becky (Kris) Logsdon, Lindsay Royer, Dr. Gavin Royer, Lauren, Joe, & Brock Wild.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Burial will be at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. A Memorial Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Memorial Contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or St. Marys Food Pantry and sent to Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
