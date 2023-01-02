Schroeder

William “Bill” H. Schroeder, age 73, of Junction City, formerly of Manhattan, died December 22, 2022, in Junction City.

Bill was born on April 10, 1949, in Wamego, Kansas, the son of Henry and Inez (Singer) Schroeder. His family moved to Manhattan when he was 8 years old. Bill graduated from Manhattan High School with the class of 1967.