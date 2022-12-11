Ubel
Wayne Murlin Ubel, 84, of Wamego, Kansas, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Wamego. He was a life-long resident of the area.

Wayne was born August 9, 1938, in Wamego, Kansas, the son of Murlin and Elizabeth (Jenkins) Ubel. His family lived six miles north of Belvue, Kansas, on Lost Creek Road. Wayne attended Lost Creek School and then through 8th grade in Belvue. He graduated from Wamego High School in 1956.