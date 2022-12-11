Wayne Murlin Ubel, 84, of Wamego, Kansas, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Wamego. He was a life-long resident of the area.
Wayne was born August 9, 1938, in Wamego, Kansas, the son of Murlin and Elizabeth (Jenkins) Ubel. His family lived six miles north of Belvue, Kansas, on Lost Creek Road. Wayne attended Lost Creek School and then through 8th grade in Belvue. He graduated from Wamego High School in 1956.
He worked for two years for WC Holtman Truck and Tractor Company. He joined the Kansas Army Reserves and served for six years. Wayne then began his forty-two-year career at the Wamego Telephone Company in 1961. He worked as the Treasurer, Comptroller, and Office Manager until his retirement in 2003. Wayne also served as the Treasurer and member of the company’s board of directors for thirty-two years.
Wayne was a member and past president of TASK (Telephone Accountants Service Klub of Kansas), and a board member for the Kansas Telephone Association. He was inducted into the Kansas Telecommunications Hall of Fame in 1996 and received his twenty-five and thirty five year Service Award from the National Telephone Cooperative Association.
Wayne was very active in the community. He was a member of the Wamego United Methodist Church and held several leadership positions over the years. He also served at the chairman of the Wamego Library Board for nine years, and served on the Wamego Planning Commission for eleven years. From 1969 until 1974, Wayne was the Wamego School Board Treasurer. He was 4-H Leader and a member and past president of the Optimist Club. Wayne loved spending time with his family, friends, and especially his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.
Wayne married Rita Blanka on August 6, 1965, at the Louisville Methodist Church. She survives.
Wayne is also survived by his children; Loren Wayne Ubel, of Wamego and Lora Elizabeth Graff (Bill), of Riverside, Missouri; his grandchildren, William Wayne Graff and Lily Lei Graff; and his brother, Raymond Ubel (Renita), of Baldwin City. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Wayne will be buried in Wamego City Cemetery. Services will be private. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Wayne and Rita Ubel Scholarship Fund, and those may be sent in care of Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com
