Wanda B. Welch, 91, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Brookside Retirement Community in Overbrook.
She was born February 28, 1931 at Randolph, the daughter of Harold D. and Lois A. Kunze Laird. Wanda was raised in the Randolph community until moving to St. Marys where she graduated from St. Marys High School.
Mrs. Wecsh was a bookkeeper and office manager for Topeka Boiler and Supply Company. She was a member of the Highland Park United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Red Hat Society. Wanda enjoyed bowling, playing cards, genealogy and her family. She was a member of the Topeka Genealogy Society and the Kansas History Society. She was the head historian for the Kunze and Laird family reunions.
Wanda and Adelbert “Bert” Welch married in 1951, in St. Marys, “Bert” preceded her in death on April 18, 2020.
Survivors include two sons, Randall (Nancy) Welch, Scranton, and Kevin (Tena) Welch, Overbrook; daughter, Lori Welch, Topeka; seven grandchildren and many great grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild on the way.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 P.M. Friday, March 3, 2023, at Piper Funeral Home. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery, St. Marys. Mrs. Welch will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 2:00 until the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or to leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
