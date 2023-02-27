Wanda B. Welch, 91, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Brookside Retirement Community in Overbrook.

She was born February 28, 1931 at Randolph, the daughter of Harold D. and Lois A. Kunze Laird. Wanda was raised in the Randolph community until moving to St. Marys where she graduated from St. Marys High School.