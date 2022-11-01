Shoe

Terry Lynn (Niedfeldt) Shoe of Wamego Kansas went home to be with God on October 29th, 2022.  Terry passed peacefully at Via Christi Village.

Terry was born April 5, 1954, in Westmoreland, Kansas, to Marvin and Dorthy (Strimple) Niedfeldt. Terry grew up in the Wells Creek community and was a 1972 Wamego High School graduate.  It was in high school where she met her blue-eyed hubby, Richard Shoe.