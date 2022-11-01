Terry Lynn (Niedfeldt) Shoe of Wamego Kansas went home to be with God on October 29th, 2022. Terry passed peacefully at Via Christi Village.
Terry was born April 5, 1954, in Westmoreland, Kansas, to Marvin and Dorthy (Strimple) Niedfeldt. Terry grew up in the Wells Creek community and was a 1972 Wamego High School graduate. It was in high school where she met her blue-eyed hubby, Richard Shoe.
Terry and Richard were married in 1972. It was from this union that they had two kids, James and Michelle.
Terry was a lifelong member of the Wells Creek Community Church.
Terry worked as a homemaker and then worked for several years in Housing and Dining as a custodian at Kansas State University until retirement.
Terry enjoyed her church family and was a part of many church committees over the years, including teaching Sunday School and leading the Youth Group in her younger years. Terry really enjoyed being around her family and enjoyed game nights. Her biggest joy in life was the birth of her kids, grandson, nephews, and nieces. She enjoyed spending time with her best buddy and grandson, Bensyn. Her other joys included traveling, taking vacations with her husband, and going to zoos. She had a love for animals, especially her little dachshunds.
Proceeded in death by her Mom and Dad, brothers, Jimmy and Kevin, sister-in-law, Connie Niedfeldt, and son, James Shoe.
Survivors of the home, husband Richard "Rick" Shoe, Wamego, Ks. Along with their little dachshund Sophie, daughter Michelle (Ben) Broky, Perry, Ks, and grandson Bensyn Broky. Two brothers, Randy Niedfeldt Belvue, Ks and Dwayne Niedfeldt, Wamego, Ks. Several nieces and nephews, whom she felt as her own, too.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego with a funeral service on Monday, November 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Faith Community Church-Wells Creek Community Church. Burial will follow in the Wells Creek cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to American Diabetes Association and can be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home 4370 Salzer Rd, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
