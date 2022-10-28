Born on June 1, 1938, in rural Paxico, KS, RoseMarie Glotzbach Steck, 82, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home Thursday, October 27, 2022in Topeka. She married Robert Dean Steck on April 26, 1958; he preceded her in death on March 9, 2021. Together they had seven children: Jim (Marge) Steck of Paxico, Lesa (Rex) Burrous of Branson, MO, Melissa (Mike) Reeb of Topeka, Janet Sweet of Topeka, Bill (Jana) Steck, Salina, Daniel Steck of Republic, MO., and Amy Raye of Topeka. They also had 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Though RoseMarie was passionate about sewing and quilting, gardening, and planting flowers, her greatest love was being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Being a devout Catholic was her great solace and inspiration, an ideal she loved to share with all. In her young life, she worked at Hallmark Cards and St. Francis Hospital, both in Topeka, KS. After living a short time in Rhode Island, the newly married Bob and RoseMarie spent a few years in Kansas City, then settled in their life long home in rural Paxico, KS.
After raising their children, RoseMarie spent eight years working at Fields of Fair Winery, "wintering" in AZ with Bob, and volunteering at her home parish of Sacred Heart in Newbury. Cantering for masses was a joy unsurpassed. Family get-togethers were much looked forward to events, and her laugh was infectious.
RoseMarie created a large family but similarly came from one. Preceding her in death were her parents, Vincent and Juanita (Stitz) Glotzbach, and her sisters; Nadine Glotzbach Seitz, Laverne Glotzbach Hurla, Sr. (Lucille) Philomene Glotzbach. She is survived by her brothers, Merle and Bill Glotzbach; sister, Marian Glotzbach Hutley.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Newbury. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. A rosary will be said at the church Sunday evening, October 30, 2022, at 6:300 P.M. Visitors will be received starting at 6:00 P.M. A funeral dinner will be served in the parish hall following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Birthright of Topeka, 512 SW 7th Street, Topeka, KS 66603 or sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, KS 66536. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.piperfuneralhome.com.
