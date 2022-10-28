Steck
Born on June 1, 1938, in rural Paxico, KS, RoseMarie Glotzbach Steck, 82, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home Thursday, October 27, 2022in Topeka. She married Robert Dean Steck on April 26, 1958; he preceded her in death on March 9, 2021. Together they had seven children: Jim (Marge) Steck of Paxico, Lesa (Rex) Burrous of Branson, MO, Melissa (Mike) Reeb of Topeka, Janet Sweet of Topeka, Bill (Jana) Steck, Salina, Daniel Steck of Republic, MO., and Amy Raye of Topeka. They also had 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Though RoseMarie was passionate about sewing and quilting, gardening, and planting flowers, her greatest love was being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Being a devout Catholic was her great solace and inspiration, an ideal she loved to share with all. In her young life, she worked at Hallmark Cards and St. Francis Hospital, both in Topeka, KS. After living a short time in Rhode Island, the newly married Bob and RoseMarie spent a few years in Kansas City, then settled in their life­ long home in rural Paxico, KS.