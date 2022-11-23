Hamm

Robert Louis Hamm, 92, of St. George, KS, formerly a longtime resident of Winfield, KS, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 surrounded by his daughters.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Tisdale United Methodist Church. Private graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tisdale United Methodist Church or to Southwestern College, donations may be left in the care of the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield.