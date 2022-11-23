Robert Louis Hamm, 92, of St. George, KS, formerly a longtime resident of Winfield, KS, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 surrounded by his daughters.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Tisdale United Methodist Church. Private graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tisdale United Methodist Church or to Southwestern College, donations may be left in the care of the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield.
Robert was born on July 15, 1930 in Winfield, KS to parents Louis and Clara (Barnett) Hamm. He was raised in Winfield and graduated from Winfield High School before starting his career at Binney and Smith Crayola Company as a boiler operator, where he worked for over 36 years. On December 22, 1956 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Betty Lou Walker. Robert was a member of the Binney & Smith Crayola 25 Year Club, and the Tisdale United Methodist Church; he enjoyed gardening, and he was an avid LA Dodgers and Kansas State University sports fan. Robert loved volunteering his time and serving his community, which was recognized when he received the Winfield Volunteer of the Year Award. He was also awarded The Wesley Award of Excellence from The United Methodist Church. In July 2014, Robert married Alene Miller. Due to failing health and being unable to care for each other, the couple separated.
Robert is survived by his daughters Cindy (Roger) Enix of Durango, CO, and Karen (David) Ross of Powell, WY; sister Maxine Mikesell of Wichita, KS; grandchildren: Stephanie (Paul) Carman of Brooklyn, NY, Bradley (Abby) Ross of Wamego, KS, and Courtney (Alex Piner) Enix of Denver, CO; great-grandchildren: Lucy Ross of Wamego, KS and Aiden Carman of Brooklyn, NY. He is also survived by many much-loved nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents Louis and Clara Hamm, wife Betty Lou Hamm, and siblings: Dorothea Webb, Phillip Hamm, Velma Shoup, and Wanda Hamm.
