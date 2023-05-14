Richard Michael Dekat was born in Manhattan, Kansas, on September 25, 1958, to Carrol and Carleen (Straub) Dekat. He passed away on March 17, 2023, at his home in Midwest City, Oklahoma.
Rick was a mater craftsman, his work being of the highest caliber in many areas of construction. After completing high school and remaining on the President’s Honor Roll while attending Oklahoma State University, his most valuable and enduring education came from being on the job, studying, perfecting, and sometimes improving techniques in custom cabinetry, tile work, trim carpentry, hardwood floor restoration, fireplace mantels and libraries, and complex stair work. No job was finished until it was perfect, which earned him the nickname Picky Ricky.
While he was studying at OSU, Rick decided he also wanted to study the Bible. He located one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and began examining the Bible in earnest. On July 14, 1984, he symbolized his dedication to Jehovah by water baptism. He was sustained by his personal relationship with his heavenly Father and his strong faith in the Bible’s promise of a perfect life in an earthly paradise. He loved sharing what he learned from the Bible with others.
On March 16, 1985, Rick married Carolyn Patterson in Stillwater, Oklahoma. After a year together they relocated to Danbury, Connecticut where their first son, Abraham, was born. After five years there they moved back to Oklahoma so their children could grow up close to family. Their second son, Asher, was born in Midwest City.
Rick joined the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners—Local 329, about the same time he purchased a distressed duplex in the Original Mile of Midwest City and brought it back to pristine condition. This was the start of his rental business which he expanded and maintained. He gave 22 years of service to the Carpenters’ Union including several years as a Trustee on the Executive Board.
Rick loved hunting, fishing, gathering with family to play (and watch!) football, basketball, badminton, and innumerable hands of pitch. Anticipation of these events created a prime time for him to pull out his homemade water-heater grill and spend an entire day smoking meat.
Rick was preceded in death by his father Carrol, his brother Joseph, brother John and sister Gertrude, both of whom died in infancy. He is survived by his mother, Carleen, his wife Carolyn, sons Abraham and Asher (Kayla Rogers), granddaughters Melody and Cadence, his sister Laurette Kugelmann (Robert), and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and dear friends who mourn his loss.
A memorial service for Rick was conducted April 1st in Midwest City. His ashes will be brought to his beloved Flush, Kansas for interment. Please visit www.bffuneralhome.com for a full obituary and for live streaming of photos and of the Memorial service.
