Richard Michael Dekat was born in Manhattan, Kansas, on September 25, 1958, to Carrol and Carleen (Straub) Dekat. He passed away on March 17, 2023, at his home in Midwest City, Oklahoma.

Rick was a mater craftsman, his work being of the highest caliber in many areas of construction. After completing high school and remaining on the President’s Honor Roll while attending Oklahoma State University, his most valuable and enduring education came from being on the job, studying, perfecting, and sometimes improving techniques in custom cabinetry, tile work, trim carpentry, hardwood floor restoration, fireplace mantels and libraries, and complex stair work. No job was finished until it was perfect, which earned him the nickname Picky Ricky.