Emmett — Paul W. Hill, 81, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
He was born December 14, 1940, in Manhattan, the son of Paul L. and Leona (Anderson) Hill. Paul was raised in the St. George community and graduated from St. George High School. He served in the Army National Guard.
Paul was a truck driver and dozer operator and owned and operated Paul Hill Trucking and Dozing. He was a member of the Belvue United Methodist Church.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson Paul E . Allen Rice, in 1981.
On June 4, 1961, Paul and Lynda Heston were united in marriage in St. Marys. She survives at their home.
Other survivors include a son, Ronald (Lola) Hill, Topeka; his daughter, Linda Clagett, Emmett; his brother, Ross Hill, Belvue; sister C.J. Woodard, OR., seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Piper Funeral Home, followed by burial in Belvue Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7:00 until 8:30 P.M. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmett Fire Department and sent to the funeral home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
