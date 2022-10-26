Paul Henningsen Oct 26, 2022 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paul Wayne “P.W.” Henningsen, 85, of Belvue, died, October 24, 2022. A Celebration of Life at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 58° Wamego, KS (66547) Today A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.. Tonight A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Updated: October 27, 2022 @ 11:11 am Full Forecast Essential Calendar Calendar Popcorn Concert Thursday, October 27th, 2022 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm Wamego High School Free Will Donation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email See and hear the Wamego High School vocal and instrumental musicians at the annual Popcorn Concert! Calendar free Fresh Conversations Nutrition Class Thursday, October 27th, 2022 @ 11:15 am Wamego Senior & Community Center Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fresh Conversations free nutrition class will be held at the Wamego Senior Center. The discussion topics are high blood pressure and Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH). Calendar free Creative Meal Solutions Free Nutrition Class Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 @ 10:00 am Wamego United Methodist Church Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Creative Meal Solutions free nutrition class and cooking demo. Church multi-purpose room (enter East doors). Lesson topics will include meal planning and grocery shopping money-saving strategies. Newspaper Ads 2x2 Caregiver T146580 Planning Comm T147161 DBE T147228 Public Notice of 1x4 Landmark Bulletin Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStill Undefeated! Raiders down Cowboys 49-0Kathleen WendlandSt. Marys, Wabaunsee bow out of 2A tourneyTwo vie for Wamego City CommissionBeverly Ann HillPott. Co. has two ballot 'questions'Wamego 'truck route' completedMustangs down Panthers 46-20 for district titleElla and Richard KimmalSt. Marys may look at establishing city library Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.