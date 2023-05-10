Patricia Goodson, 88, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at a Topeka Hospital.
Patricia was born July 15, 1934, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Leonard and Verda May Parker Gilio. She was raised in Kansas City, where she graduated from Bishop Hogan High School and attended Rockhurst College.
Patricia was the Co-founder and life member of Right To Life of Kansas. She was a member of Immaculata Church in St. Marys.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Rosemary Gilio and Virginia Sears.
Patricia and Fred Goodson were married on February 11, 1956, in Kansas City. Her beloved husband remains in their home.
Other survivors include, brother, Carl Gilio, 11 children, Anthony (Deborah) Goodson, Joseph (Carolyn) Goodson, Clare (Rick) Heschmeyer, Francis (Cindy) Goodson, Paul Goodson, Mary (Lance) Goodson-Thomas, Catherine (Jerry) Kohler-Carr, Mother Raphael-Colette May, David (Shirleen) Goodson, Clinton Goodson and Constance (David) Ochs; 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Requiem Mass will be at 11:15 A.M. Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Immaculata Church. Burial will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, St. Marys. A rosary will be recited at 5:20 P.M. Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Immaculata. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. Thursday, at Piper Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculata Church Building Fund and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536.
