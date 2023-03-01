Pablo Armendariz, an amazing husband, father, and grandfather went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ February 28, 2023 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Julieta, his sons Victor (Julie), Pablo Jr, Robert, Daniel (Shana) Armendariz and daughter Debby (Walter) Brown and six grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, 11 siblings and granddaughter Anna Armendariz.
Pablo was born in Madera, Chihuahua Mexico, February 14, 1936, the youngest of 12 siblings. Born in a poor small community he sought work in the United States. At the age of 17 he joined Bracero, the migrant worker program implemented to supply American farmers with agricultural workers. He worked throughout the western United States picking all types of produce including cotton in Texas, apples in Washington, potatoes in Oregon, and lettuce in California.
In 1956 he was contracted to work for John Britt, a farmer in Manhattan, Kansas. When his contract expired, “Mister John,” as he was always called, helped Pablo get his residency documents to stay in the United States. He was then able to help his brothers Romulo and Benjamin move to Kansas to work on the farm with Mister John. Pablo eventually applied for and received his U.S. Citizenship.
In 1973 Pablo and his brothers, along with Richard Britt, purchased the farm and for many years ran a vegetable market and wholesale produce business. In 1982 Pablo and his brothers started Armendariz Gardens, a farm and market in Wamego, Kansas. Pablo and his wife Julieta operated the business until 2018.
Pablo’s greatest passion was hunting deer and game birds in Kansas as well as enjoying extended game hunts in Mexico. He lived life with contagious joy and a lighthearted spirit. He never met anyone that he would not talk to and make friends with immediately. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.
