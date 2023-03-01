Armendariz

Pablo Armendariz, an amazing husband, father, and grandfather went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ February 28, 2023 following a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Julieta, his sons Victor (Julie), Pablo Jr, Robert, Daniel (Shana) Armendariz and daughter Debby (Walter) Brown and six grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, 11 siblings and granddaughter Anna Armendariz.

Pablo was born in Madera, Chihuahua Mexico, February 14, 1936, the youngest of 12 siblings. Born in a poor small community he sought work in the United States. At the age of 17 he joined Bracero, the migrant worker program implemented to supply American farmers with agricultural workers. He worked throughout the western United States picking all types of produce including cotton in Texas, apples in Washington, potatoes in Oregon, and lettuce in California.