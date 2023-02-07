Wika
Former USD 320 Superintendent of Schools Norris D. Wika, 81, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He had Lewy body dementia.

He and his twin brother Norman were born prematurely to Steen and Dorothy (Everhart) Wika of Canton, S. Dak., on Dec. 8, 1941, the day the United States entered World War II. The Wika boys’ incubator was an orange crate with a light bulb.