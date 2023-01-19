Norman Earnest Winter, 98, of Flush, died January 18, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
He was born September 13, 1924, on a farm near Palmer, KS. He attended a one room Peats Creek Grade School, where eleven of his brothers and sisters had also attended. Norman graduated from Linn Rural High School in 1942. He helped on the family farm. He then attended the Brown Mackie Business College in Salina. While in the Army, he attended night classes with the University of Maryland and received a BA degree in 1966.
Norman entered the US Army in 1944, and served with the 37th Infantry Division on Luzon Philippine Islands. For his service he received the Combat Infantry Badge and the Bronze Star. He always stated that President Truman was his favorite President because he had the courage and wisdom to use the atomic bomb to end WWII. Norman’s division was to have invaded Japan in November 1945 had the war not ended.
After the end of WWII, Norman, then a Sergeant, was assigned to the Counter Intelligence Corp. in Germany. He was promoted to Warrant Officer on February 10, 1947. He spoke fluent German and eventually served 17 years with the C.I.C. in Germany. Including two five-year tours at the United States Liaison Officer to the West Berlin Police, this was during the period of several crisis in Berlin, including the erection of the infamous “Wall”, through the middle of the city of Berlin, and various harassments by the Soviet Union and the East German Government. This assignment required duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week, since the West Berlin police contact to the U.S. Command in Berlin was through the US Liaison office. For this duty Norman received the U.S. Army Legion of Merit Decoration.
During an intermediate assignment from 1962 to 1964, Norman was assigned as the Administrative Officer of the G2 Section of The First Infantry Division H.Q., Fort Riley, KS. He received the Army Commendation Ribbon for this service. On August 1969, Norman retired as a Chief Warrant Officer-4 in Berlin from the U.S. Army after 25 years of service.
He moved his wife Philomena, and his daughter Natalie and son Timothy John from Berlin to Manhattan, KS, and the Kansas State University. Norman found employment with the McCall Pattern Company, Human Resource office, where he remained until his retirement in 1994. His memory of the many friends at McCall Pattern Company remained a treasure.
Norman’s hobbies were bird hunting each fall with this son T.J., and his best friend Ron Cook, and some helpful dogs. He also loved to garden especially flowers. He played softball and went skiing until he was 69 years old. He also had a small herd of Belted Galloway cows until the male of the species caused many headaches.
Norman enjoyed his neighbors in the Flush community and served as the Chairman of the Senior Citizens Association of Flush for six years. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church since 1969. Norman and Rosemary enjoyed mission work across the world.
Norman’s wife Philomena, his parents, Conrad and Magdalena Winter, and his brothers, Conrad, Jr., William, Walter, Richard, Alvin, Herbert and Rudolph preceded him in death, along with his sisters, Erna, Martha, Elfreida and Helen.
Norman is survived by his wife Rosemary Helms Winter; his daughter Natalie Rogers (Gary), his son T.J. Winter (Gayle); grandchildren: Sierra Otto, Michelle Sokolov, Luke Rogers, Matthew Rogers, Noah, Adalided and Madelyn Helms, Georgiana Marshall and Christina Hawkins; and great-grandchildren: Nolan Rogers, Nicholas and Jordan Sokolov, Opal and Oz Otto, Jeton, Josiah and Ainara Marshall, Brianna, Wilbert and D. Hawkins, and Jordin Cherish.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, January 26th, in the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Main Post Cemetery at Fort Riley.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:30 P.M. Wednesday, January 25th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Health Ministry in Wamego or Global Missions Ministry in Topeka. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
